Current Growth in Bioscience and Medtech Sectors Drives Upward Demand for Industry-Vetted BioPro Education

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BioPro–With hiring and growth happening at dozens of scientific, manufacturing and biotech companies in the Pacific Northwest, the Oregon Bioscience Association has retooled its myriad educational workforce training, classes and workshops to now be offered online live with industry-expert instructors, through its well-known BioPro program.

The recently released Biotechnology Innovation Organization/TEConomy 2020 report, The Bioscience Economy: Propelling Life-Saving Treatments, Supporting State and Local Communities, analyzes the bioscience industry’s economic footprint across the nation and in Oregon. Since 2016, Oregon’s bioscience industry shows strong growth in the increased number of bio-related companies and firms, at 1,333, as well as an 11.5 percent increase in employment at firms statewide.

With this growth has come more employment opportunities requiring increased demand for upskilling industry teams and training for displaced workers said Liisa Bozinovic, executive director of the Oregon Bioscience Association. She adds that while bioscience, medical devices/technology and digital health firms continue to hire and train, COVID-19 necessitated bringing such training to the online platform.

“Digital delivery of this curriculum expands access to classes and certificate programs,” said Bozinovic. “These BioPro stand-alone and certificate program curricula, designed for both incumbent and dislocated workers, are proven to equip individuals with in-demand skills for our industry’s well-paying jobs. This makes for a stronger and more capable workforce.” All classes are open to the public, both in Oregon and across the U.S., and are relevant to bioscience, medical and health technology, and other advanced manufacturing sectors.

The BIO/TEConomy 2020 report found in 2018, Oregon’s private bioscience average annual wage was $78,000, with those in bio supply chain/distribution sector earning an annual average of $92,000.

Veteran industry CEO Dan Snyder has utilized the BioPro program to train his teams at MolecularMD. “BioPro provided essential training and framework that enabled us to transition from a pure clinical testing laboratory to an in-vitro diagnostic medical device developer and manufacturer,” said Snyder. “BioPro has served as a crucial tool that delivered high-level understanding of FDA and ISO Quality Management Systems necessary to properly resource the organization and enhance our competitive positioning in the market.”

The online classes are part of the BioPro class catalogue as well as the Passport Certificate programs (certificates available include Quality Assurance, Medical Device Foundations, and Advanced Manufacturing). Registration is now open for live, online classes:

Added Snyder, “BioPro was also instrumental in supporting our growth as a training resource for our managers and staff so that they could assume greater leadership roles and enhance their overall skill sets in quality and regulatory compliance. As we grew, so did the demands on our QMS systems. The seeds planted with BioPro were critical to MolecularMD’s outstanding reputation in the market, eventually leading to successful acquisition by a global clinical research organization.”

Oregon Bio’s Bozinovic notes a recent polling of online class participants showed 100 percent support for the emerging digital education delivery model. Class attendee feedback expressed a positive experience with the live online interactive breakout sessions. Cohorts remain smaller in size to enhance the team building, networking opportunities and more direct dialogue with our instructors.

About Oregon Bio (https://oregonbio.org)

The Oregon Bioscience Association seeks to create opportunity through advocacy, cultivation, education and group purchasing discounts for its members and the sector. Oregon Bio promotes the growth and quality of the bioscience industry in the region and continually seeks ways to support sustainability, acceleration and growth in the life science, bioscience, biotechnology and device manufacturing industries. Oregon Bio, a nonprofit membership association, affiliates with the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), and the Advanced Medical Technology Association. The region’s most current bioscience economic impact study showed in 2017 Oregon’s growing bio footprint reached $10.7 billion. For more information about Oregon Bioscience Association, please visit www.oregonbio.org. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter or at (503) 548-4432.

Contacts

Dianne Danowski Smith, 503.201.7019, news@oregonbio.org