D.A. Davidson Investment Banking Announces 2020 Summer Interns From Across U.S.

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DADavidson—D.A. Davidson & Co. is pleased to announce its class of summer 2020 investment banking interns have joined the firm. The class is comprised of a group of diverse young professionals from seven colleges and universities across the United States. In a year of great uncertainty when many companies have had to cancel internships, D.A. Davidson has remained committed to its mentorship of young professionals, adapting their program to a mostly virtual experience that will ensure health and safety while continuing to provide important professional development opportunities.

“This is an exceptional group of young talent who have worked hard for this opportunity and we are very pleased to have been able to pivot to a virtual program this year,” said Rory McKinney, Head of Investment Banking, D.A. Davidson. “They are gaining real-life experience working as analysts, interacting with our senior bankers and building important skills that will prepare them for successful careers.”

Each intern serves under a different group of investment bankers with a focus on one or more of the key sectors that are core D.A. Davidson specialties. The 2020 class:

Grace Boyle , an incoming senior at the University of California, who is working with the consumer team in Seattle.

, an incoming senior at the University of California, who is working with the consumer team in Seattle. Michael Clark , an incoming senior at Villanova University, who is working with the financial and technology teams in New York.

, an incoming senior at Villanova University, who is working with the financial and technology teams in New York. Drew Dinsmore , an incoming senior at the University of South Carolina, who is working with the industrials team in Costa Mesa .

, an incoming senior at the University of South Carolina, who is working with the industrials team in Costa Mesa Maggie Lewis , an incoming junior at Furman University, who is working with the financial institutions group in Atlanta.

, an incoming junior at Furman University, who is working with the financial institutions group in Atlanta. Claire Olmstead , an incoming senior at the University of Redlands, who is working with the firm’s consumer investment banking team in Costa Mesa, Calif.

, an incoming senior at the University of Redlands, who is working with the firm’s consumer investment banking team in Costa Mesa, Calif. Amy Wang , an incoming senior at Northwestern University, who is working with the financial institutions group in Chicago.

, an incoming senior at Northwestern University, who is working with the financial institutions group in Chicago. David Ying, an incoming senior at Claremont McKenna College, who is working with the financial and technology teams in Costa Mesa.

D.A. Davidson will be recruiting virtually and in person on twenty campuses later this summer and fall for their intern, analyst, and associate programs. For interest in career opportunities at D.A. Davidson, please reach out to ibankingrecruiting@dadco.com

D.A. Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across five industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in Montana in 1935, with regional headquarters in Great Falls, Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 26 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services; and Wells Nelson, a fixed income firm offering public finance and fixed income sales and trading services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

