David Kalmanovitch Featured in Exclusive Interview

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / David Kalmanovitch was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Kivo Daily. He spoke about his esteemed career as a child psychologist.

With more than 15 years of experience as a child psychologist, David Kalmanovitch has always been interested in human behaviour. He also works as a professor and acts as a mentor for many of his students.

In his interview, David Kalmanovitch explained that he was driven to work in child psychology to help patients master their emotions to drive positive actions, improving their lives overall.

He further said how he is interested to see how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact human behaviour in the long-term, as currently measures like physical distancing and wearing masks are being taken by people all over the world.

David Kalmanovitch also shared his thoughts on the importance of empathy.

“Always be empathetic. You don’t know another person’s story or what they’ve overcome,” said David Kalmanovitch.

“Being empathetic connects you to others and in the process, you understand them more. Understanding others and what drives them will inevitably help you in your professional career, no matter which career path you choose.”

About David Kalmanovitch

Born and raised in London, England, David Kalmanovitch has been a child psychologist for more than 15 years. Mr. Kalmanovitch has always been interested in studying human behaviour, with the hope of being able to identify root causes and influence future behaviour for the better. While he originally worked with adults at the start of his career, he quickly realized that he would have better hope at making an positive impact in his field by working exclusively with children, as they are influenced more primarily by environmental and societal factors. In addition to working with his patients, David Kalmanovitch is a professor and acts as a mentor for many of his students.

