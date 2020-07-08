DermSafe Successfully Tested Against Human Coronavirus (Surrogate to SARS-CoV-2)

Independent Test Results Show a 99.97% Reduction in Virus

VANCOUVER, BC and Las Vegas, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / Ovation Science Inc. (CSE:OVAT) (“Ovation” or the “Company”), announces an independent study has successfully proven the effectiveness of its DermSafe® hand sanitizer lotion against a human coronavirus (Beta Coronavirus strain OC43), a surrogate for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). The results of the controlled laboratory testing showed that DermSafe demonstrated a 99.97% reduction in active viral loads at two time points.

The study was conducted by BioScience Laboratories Inc., an independent US-based BSL-2 (Biological Safety Level 2) laboratory. The purpose of the study was to evaluate the ability of Ovation’s DermSafe hand sanitizer to kill a human beta coronavirus strain. The study verified the effectiveness of DermSafe hand sanitizer made with chlorhexidine gluconate to kill a human beta coronavirus at time points of 1 and 5 minutes. The in-vitro time-kill study used the standardized ASTM E1052-11 test method: “Standard Test Method to Assess the Activity of Microbicides against Viruses in Suspension.” The test involved the product (DermSafe) being placed in a vial and the virus was added for an exposure of one minute and five minutes. The efficacy at these time points was then measured.

The need and demand for testing of products to help fight COVID-19 is escalating. As there are limited BSL-3 level laboratories to facilitate this due to the high demand for Covid-19 testing for vaccines and treatments, ASTM (American Society for Testing Materials), an organization which provides chemical standards and has over 12,000 of its ASTM standards used “all over the world to improve product quality, enhance health and safety, strengthen market access and trade, and to let customers know they can count on products” has provided guidance through their task force on surrogate viruses that reflect the characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 resulting in a list of surrogate viruses that may be used for research. According to ASTM.org, potential surrogates to SARS-CoV-2 include the human coronavirus OC43 as this strain is “genetically similar to SARS-CoV-2 (beta group)”.

“As we prepare to return to work, go back to school, attend sporting events and generally return to our “normal” life, we need to have reliable products that provide a much needed level of protection for our employees and our families,” said Terry Howlett, President of Ovation. “We have proven in our past studies that DermSafe is effective against various envelope viruses. Now we have significantly added to this data by successfully completing this study and thereby broadened the known protection abilities of DermSafe to include a human coronavirus.”

DermSafe is a pharmaceutical-grade hand sanitizer lotion made without alcohol. It is non-drying and offers the persistent protection of chlorhexidine gluconate; an ingredient used worldwide as a pre-surgical soap due to its proven abilities to kill germs. DermSafe is powered by Invisicare®, a proprietary polymer delivery system that enhances how products stay on the skin and how it delivers drugs to the skin.

For information about DermSafe and to order visit: https://dermsafe.com

For information about Ovation Science products visit: https://ovationscience.com/products/.

Statements have not been evaluated by Health Canada. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal consumer products including DermSafe, all made with patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. The technology enhances the delivery of ingredients to and through the skin and is protected by patents in eleven countries. With over twenty years of topical and transdermal drug delivery experience in the pharmaceutical market, Ovation’s management and science team have created a unique pipeline of over twenty-five patent-protected medical / wellness topical and transdermal products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty formulas. Ovation earns revenues from licensing and development fees, royalties, the sale of Invisicare to its licensees and now revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, BC Canada and Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Ovation trades on the CSE under the symbol OVAT. Visit our website www.ovationscience.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In particular the study conducted was a limited study that tested only the ability to kill the surrogate virus and not at the interval of time at which our product will actually continue to kill the virus, furthermore, there is no assurance of the product’s effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2. There are no guarantees of future performance. Ovation Science Inc. cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual results may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Ovation Science Inc.’s control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Ovation disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information to reflect future results, events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Sebastian Kunyz: ovat@kincommunications.com Phone: 604-684-6730 or Toll Free at 866-684-6730

FOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & CORPORATE INQUIRIES:

Doreen McMorran: doreen@ovationscience.com Phone: 604-283-0903 ext. 4

SOURCE: Ovation Science Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/596669/DermSafe-Successfully-Tested-Against-Human-Coronavirus-Surrogate-to-SARS-CoV-2