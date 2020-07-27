Discover How Tee The Barber Became An Acclaimed Leader Of His Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Tee the Barber is a barber and businessman who comes from a family of hair professionals. After being laid off from a local electric firm in his hometown in Florida, he made a big decision to pursue hair as a career in order to make ends meet.

“I came from a background in hair; my mother and father both were hair professionals almost my entire life. It only made sense for me to follow,” says Tee.

He worked in his mother’s salon for a few years, but making ends meet just wasn’t enough. He knew he was capable of making a bigger impact. At the time, Instagram and Youtube influencer culture was booming, and Tee was able to take advantage of this movement for himself.

“My hunger to expand my barbering career forced myself to network and connect with as many industry professionals as I possibly could. I began flying from state to state with pennies to the dollar to my name in order to expand my network and make a comfortable living via barbering,” Tee recalls.

In 2016, Tee the Barber was lucky to meet Dave Diggs, a barbershop owner working in San Jose. Dave’s Instagram presence led to Tee sparking a conversation to learn more about achieving his level of success. Shortly afterward however, Tee was convinced to leave Florida, move out to California, and start a new life at The Barbers Inc barbershop alongside Dave Diggs.

“It was a very scary decision to leave what I had in Florida to pursue a new opportunity in a brand-new place, but it turned out to be one of the best decisions I ever made. I was able to quadruple my barbering income within 2 years, establish my own barbering product line, be hired as the CFP National Championship official barber, and earn the title of the official barber of local NFL organizations in the Bay area,” Tee states.

Tee’s leap into his business was spontaneous. He knows he is fortunate to be so skilled in and love working in the industry. Beyond his hair and business skill, Tee also knows the industry and his success is highly dependent on the relationships he builds with his clients, coworkers, and other industry leaders. These relationships inspire him to be more involved in the industry and keep the love alive.

“My natural ability to communicate and build genuine relationships with people has been a skill that has helped me propel my career further than I ever thought I could imagine. Having done this naturally, this has led many doors to be opened for me in addition to my barbering skill set. The most important skill to have is to be a great listener. To achieve your clients’ request you have to be able to listen, comprehend and execute!” Tee says.

Tee also greatly understands the value of family. His parents, being the ones to introduce him to hair, are his biggest mentors.

“I’ve learned so much from them I don’t know where to begin. From an early age I was taught how to manage a shop, and by shadowing them I was also able to learn multiple hair services before I was even old enough to execute them. Still to this day, I can find myself turning to them for answers about the industry,” says Tee.

Working in his industry, Tee also understands the value of leadership. To him, a great leader should be able to translate what they speak into their own results, able to easily replicate those actions in those who they are leading. Tee also believes that a great leader needs to be a critical thinker and a problem solver in order to make things easier for the people around them. On the other hand, Tee also understands the hardship of failure, and his biggest failures are causing disappointment to his family, showing how important family is to both his personal and professional life.

Currently, Tee the Barber is working on expanding and creating new products for my organic hair product line called ‘Favored Essentials’, which was released to the public last year. The product line aims to create affordable healthy hair products for all hair textures while honoring God.

“I’m building some steam with this business and have major plans to scale this operation throughout the country. I’m also working on maintaining a healthier lifestyle because without health none of this could be possible. The business will soon expand into merchandise for barbers and stylists as well, including shirts, capes, hats and more,” shares Tee.

Check out Tee the Barber on Instagram or his website, and be sure to follow his product line at favoredessentials.com

