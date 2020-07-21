Douglas James, a Digital Marketing Expert, is Featured in the Business Spotlight Review on USAToday.com

The Article Discusses Douglas James’ Business, His Experiences as a Navy Corpsman and How it Has Helped Him to Be a Better Leader and Business Owner

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Douglas James, a successful digital marketing expert, is pleased to announce that he was recently featured in a Douglas James, Business Spotlight Review on USAToday.com.

To read the article in its entirety, please visit https://classifieds.usatoday.com/blog/business/business-spotlight-review-douglas-james/.

As the article noted, Douglas James has a unique background and personal story that continues to inspire him in his work as a digital marketing expert. In 2015, when he was in the Navy, Douglas James was deployed on a humanitarian mission where he helped in impoverished nations around the world.

The time that Douglas James spent building schools and hospitals as well as feeding people and giving them books had a profound impact on him.

“As an entrepreneur, a lot of what he experienced and saw overseas and third world countries, made him want to do more, earn more so he can give more and that’s what’s triggered him becoming an entrepreneur,” the article noted.

“After Douglas James returned home, he realized that he wanted to take an entrepreneurial path and help businesses improve their marketing strategies after he immersed himself in Facebook Ads and learned everything he could about that advertising platform.”

Since then, Douglas James has trained and coached over 1,700 entrepreneurs including active duty and veterans who are transitioning to civilian life. As he has learned firsthand, no matter what people are doing, it is imperative that they feel like they are part of the mission and have a hand in the outcome.

As Douglas James said in the article, his time in the Navy also showed him how nothing is ever given to a person in the military-it must be worked for. This experience is one reason Douglas James has been so comfortable being an entrepreneur; he knows the value of hard work and having to go out and make things happen on his own.

“He noticed in the military that the harder he worked, the more impact he made on other people and helped them get what they wanted. It’s the same thing in life and in business for Douglas,” the article noted.

About Douglas James:

Douglas James is a world-recognized digital marketing expert on a mission to change the lives of driven entrepreneurs by helping them attract and retain the right clients. For more information on Douglas James, please go to: https://thedouglasjames.com/.

CONTACT:

Douglas James

doug@thedougalsjames.com

619-376-3247

SOURCE: Douglas James

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/598301/Douglas-James-a-Digital-Marketing-Expert-is-Featured-in-the-Business-Spotlight-Review-on-USATodaycom