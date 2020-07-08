Ealixir Announces Reverse Stock Split and New Trading Symbol

Company was Formerly Known as Budding Times Inc.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / Ealixir, Inc., fka Budding Times, Inc. (OTC PINK:BUDT) an Internet technology company specializing in the management and protection of digital identity and computer technology rights, today announced the effectiveness of a one for twenty-five reverse stock split of its common stock, effective at market open on July 8, 2020. The reverse stock split was part of the terms of a merger between Ealixir and Budding Times that resulted in the appointment of new management and the acquisition of Ealixir.

The Company’s common stock will continue to trade under the symbol “BUDTD” on a post-split basis for the next 20 days. Thereafter, the trading symbol will be changed to “EAXR”.

“We are very excited to enter the US trading market” said Enea Angelo Trevisan, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “This is the initial step in our efforts to become listed on a US national exchange. We intend to become a full reporting company and establish a US profile over the next 12 months.”

About Ealixir Inc.

Founded in Italy in 2018 by Enea Angelo Trevisan, Ealixir is engaged in providing its clients with the ability to control and edit information posted or otherwise available on the internet. The idea behind Ealixir Inc. is to give people the opportunity to choose the links that appear when someone searches for them on an internet search engine. The Company generated annual revenues of approximately $5,650,000 and net profits of approximately $1,170,00 (unaudited) in 2019.

The Company provides four services to individuals and businesses, including:

Ealixir Removal – protects the reputation of clients on the worldwide web utilizing the Company’s innovative technological platform;

Ealixir Story – assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web;

NewsDelete – filters harmful financial information and misinformation from social engines; and

WebID – prepares detailed reports for individuals, brands and companies, understanding the health status of a digital entity.

Ealixir Removal is the only service that guarantees the removal of unwanted or unfounded links in all cases, offering a money back guarantee to its clients. For more information visit www.ealixir.com.

Although most businesses anywhere in the world have been affected by the Covid-19 Pandemic, Management of Ealixir, Inc. does not believe that the Pandemic will have any effect on the business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues as well as any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to general stock market conditions.. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing business and there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional expansion of out service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations we will be providing services in, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

