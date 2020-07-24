EDM.com Names LA Producer Figment One Of Top 5 Artists Who Stole The Show At Insomniac’s EDC Festival

LA producer, Figment, has gained immense popularity in the past year as he’s taken the music scene by storm and secured the title of “One Of Top 5 Artists Who Stole The Show At Insomniac’s EDC Festival”. He was also announced as the winner of Insomniac Records’ Discovery Project

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / Figment, an Electronic Music Producer & DJ Based in LA and host of the “Not Figment” Podcast, Turns Heads At Insomniac’s EDC Festival.

To learn more about Figment and read the full story, visit: https://edm.com/features/5-artists-from-edcs-virtual-rave-a-thon-who-stole-the-show

A self-taught music prodigy, Figment has quickly made a mark in the electronic music scene in Los Angeles. After playing a few shows, he quickly caught the attention of major promoters such as Insomniac (owners of Electric Daisy Carnival and Beyond Wonderland), who took note of Figment’s uniquely studious and authentic approach to electronic music. He now regularly plays at some of the biggest clubs in LA including Academy in Hollywood (where Tiësto and MK will perform this Spring) and Exchange in Downtown L.A., where superstar dance music acts ranging from Dillon Francis to Chromeo perform regularly.

Figment’s popularity has continued to grow throughout the past few months. He’s quickly reached 100,000 followers on Instagram, and continues to be booked in shows. His most recent accomplishment is one to be proud of: EDM.com named him one of the top 5 artists who stole the show at Insomiac’s EDC festival. This is a huge deal as the festival boasts some of the biggest names in the electronic scene. According to EDM.com, Figment can be described as “one of the undiscovered gems on the lineup” that kicked off the EDC Festival stream by “quickly commanding the largest audience of the weekend for a Discovery Project artist” (EDM.com). The site describes his set as one that avoids drop-heavy sounds and instead favors dystopian techno that created a “loopy, mind-bending vibe”.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, “Figment is no stranger to collaborations with Insomniac having played several live events for them in the past including opening for Sasha, Loco Dice and Grammy nominated musical act Camelphat”. Despite the fact that he has collaborated before, the EDC festival was by far the largest audience he’s played for. The publication added that “Figment’s unique sound will cement itself through exposure at festivals like this”. And that it sure did. Figment obviously stood out and that’s why he was named one of the top 5 artists who stood out at the massive livestream concert.

EDMHouseNetwork.com reported that Figment was also the winner of Insomniac Records’ Discovery Project, beating out more than 800 musicians to be crowned the winner by obtaining the most votes from viewers of his live performance.

Figment prides himself on his deep love of music and intellectual approach to his craft. “Everything that I do is rooted in my love for music and sharing it with people. I have studied the work of techno disruptors such as Dopplereffekt, East End Dubs, Detroit Grand Pubahs, Gesaffelstein, and other similar producers,” he explains.

About Figment:

Figment is a Madrid born electronic music producer who prefers to let his work speak for itself. He prides himself on mastering the craft of DJ’ing. He’s known to insert jungle vibes into the modern Los Angeles nightlife culture. The full story about Figment winning Insomniac Records’ Discovery Project can be found here https://edmhousenetwork.com/figment-crowned-first-ever-insomniac-records-edc-las-vegas-virtual-rave-a-thon-discovery-project-winner/

Contact: Tracy Ashoor

Email: Figment@NotFigment.com

SOURCE: Figment

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/598737/EDMcom-Names-LA-Producer-Figment-One-Of-Top-5-Artists-Who-Stole-The-Show-At-Insomniacs-EDC-Festival