Emergent Capital, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Company Reports Book Value of $0.37 per Share

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCQX:EMGC) (“Emergent” or the “Company”), today reported its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights

Total income from continuing operations was $9.1 million as compared to a loss of $18.8 million in the prior year quarter;

Net income from continuing operations was $4.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $25.9 million, or $0.16 loss per diluted share in the prior year quarter;

Emergent's 27.5% equity investment in White Eagle Portfolio had 11 policies maturity with a face value of approximately $43.2 million, gain on maturity of $24.7 million, and average age at maturity of 88.6 years with an average remaining LE of 50 months or 4.2 years;

White Eagle Portfolio to date during the third quarter of 2020, has had five policies maturity totaling $12.5 million through July 9, 2020.

White Eagle Portfolio Highlights

Three Months Ended May 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Life insurance policies 513 Face value of life settlements $ 2,410,376 Average age of insured 85.7 Average life expectancy of insured 6.7 Average death benefit per policy $ 4,699 Average annual premium per policy $ 203 Average monthly premium per policy $ 16.9

“Our investment assets performed well in the second quarter as we continue to evaluate how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the overall portfolio,” said Pat Curry, Emergent’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We had 11 policies maturity during the second quarter that yielded an aggregate benefit of $43.2 million, and thus far, our third quarter for 2020, which ends August 31st, has yielded five policy maturities totaling $12.5 million. Our portfolio is highly concentrated geographically, with the last known location of more than 60% of insureds believed to be in New York, California and Florida, the three states that have produced the highest number of confirmed COVID cases to date.”

Three Months Ended May 31, 2020 Financial Results Summary

Income from continuing operations was $9.1 million, an increase of $27.9 million from the prior year quarter, primarily driven by: $2.0 million distribution from the investment in the limited partnership; $7.0 million change in the fair value of the investment limited partnership excluding distribution; and $18.8 million reduction in change in fair value loss of deconsolidated subsidiaries included in prior year quarter

Total expense from continuing operations was $4.4 million, a slight increase of $553,000 from the prior year quarter, primarily due to: $855,000 increase in SG&A expenses attributable increase in professional fees, insurance and personnel costs offset by a decrease in legal fees.

Net income from continuing operations of $4.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the three months ended May 31, 2020, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $25.9 million, or $0.16 loss per diluted share for the three months ended May 31, 2019.

Six Months Ended May 31, 2020 Financial Results Summary

Total income from continuing operations was $27.9 million as compared to a loss of $52.7 million in the prior year;

Net income from continuing operations was $17.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $63.3 million, or $0.40 loss per diluted share in the prior year;

Emergent's 27.5% equity investment in White Eagle Portfolio had 20 policies maturity with a face value of approximately $90.1 million, gain on maturity of $48.4 million, weighted average age at maturity of 88.5 years with an average remaining LE of 46 months or 3.9 years;

Income from continuing operations was $27.9 million, an increase of $80.6 million from the prior year, primarily driven by: $11.4 million net proceeds from the Sun Life settlement; $4.0 million distribution from the investment in the limited partnership; $12.4 million change in the fair value of the investment limited partnership excluding distribution; and $52.8 million reduction in change in fair value loss of deconsolidated subsidiaries included in prior year

Total expense from continuing operations was $8.3 million, an increase of $891,000 from the prior year, primarily due to: $2.8 million gain on extinguishment of the Convertible Notes; and $4.4 million increase in SG&A expenses attributable in part to one time executive retention agreements and legal and professional fees.



The Company had 158,655,140 shares of common stock outstanding, treasury shares of 608,000 and an undiluted book value of $0.37 per share at May 31, 2020.

Investment in Limited Partnership Quarterly Highlights:

For the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Emergent’s 27.5% equity investment in White Eagle resulted in a fair value of approximately $150.2 million;

The portfolio experienced 11 policy maturities with aggregate face value of approximately $43.2 million, gain on maturity of $24.7 million, weighted average age of 88.6 years and weighted average remaining life expectancy of 4.2 years. The ratio of realized gain to face value was approximately 57%;

Approximately $10.0 million in maturity proceeds was distributed to the Class A Partner to satisfy the Class A minimum return from the collection account;

The premium/expense reserve account received approximately $46.1 million from the collection account coming from maturity proceeds collected;

Approximately $28.7 million was distributed from the premium/expense reserve as follows: $25.0 million was utilized to pay premiums; $1.8 million was used to pay facility-related expenses; and $2.0 million was utilized for distribution to Emergent to satisfy the requirement of the Class B monthly distribution.



Investment in Limited Partnership Six Months Ended May 31, 2020

The portfolio experienced 20 policy maturities with aggregate face value of approximately $90.1 million, gain on maturity of $48.4 million, weighted average age of 88.5 years and weighted average remaining life expectancy of 3.9 years. The ratio of realized gain to face value was approximately 54%;

The premium/expense reserve account received approximately $73.0 million from the collection account coming from maturity proceeds collected;

Approximately $55.0 million was distributed from the premium/expense reserve as follows: $47.4 million was utilized to pay premiums; $3.5 million was used to pay facility-related expenses; and $4.0 million was utilized for distribution to Emergent to satisfy the requirement of the Class B monthly distribution.



About Emergent Capital, Inc.

Emergent (OTCQX:EMGC) is a specialty finance company that invests in life settlements. More information about Emergent can be found at www.emergentcapital.com.

Emergent Capital, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended May 31, Three Months Ended May 31, Six Months Ended May 31, Six Months Ended May 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Income Change in fair value of life settlements $ – $ 4 $ – $ 6 Change in fair value of investment in limited partnership, net of distributions 9,000 – 16,351 – Change in fair value of investment in deconsolidated subsidiaries – (18,804 ) – (52,769 ) Gain on life settlements, net – – 743 – Other income 101 46 10,817 93 Total income (loss) 9,101 (18,754 ) 27,911 (52,670 ) Expenses Interest expense 2,473 2,775 4,867 5,538 Extinguishment of debt – – (2,815 ) – Personnel costs 435 138 2,389 307 Legal fees 203 725 1,112 720 Professional fees 559 (57 ) 1,416 278 Insurance 524 217 841 396 Other selling, general and administrative expenses 255 98 520 200 Total expenses (income) 4,449 3,896 8,330 7,439 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 4,652 (22,650 ) 19,581 (60,109 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes – 3,218 2,428 3,218 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 4,652 $ (25,868 ) $ 17,153 $ (63,327 ) Discontinued Operations: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 10 (16 ) (53 ) (33 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes – – – – Net income (loss)from discontinued operations 10 (16 ) (53 ) (33 ) Net income (loss) $ 4,662 $ (25,884 ) $ 17,100 $ (63,360 ) Income (loss) per share: Basic income (loss) per share Continuing operations $ 0.03 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.40 ) Discontinued operations $ – $ – $ – $ – Net income (loss) – basic $ 0.03 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.40 ) Diluted (loss) income per share Continuing operations $ 0.02 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.40 ) Discontinued operations $ – $ – $ – $ – Net income (loss) – diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.40 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 157,648,168 156,960,046 157,608,707 156,939,797 Diluted 175,581,286 156,960,046 204,522,043 156,939,797

Emergent Capital, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS May 31,

2020 November 30, 2019* (Unaudited) (In thousands except share data) ASSETS Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,284 $ 24,283 Certificates of deposit 515 511 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,674 377 Operating lease asset 72 – Deposits – other 1,377 1,377 Life settlements, at estimated fair value – 1,297 Fixed assets, net – 18 Investment in limited partnership, at estimated fair value 150,200 137,849 Total assets $ 175,122 $ 165,712 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 951 $ 1,651 Other liabilities 40 86 Operating lease liability 66 – Interest payable – 5.0% Convertible Notes 1,007 1,116 5.0% Convertible Notes, net of discount and deferred debt costs 64,097 71,022 Interest payable – 8.5% Senior Secured Notes 865 854 8.5% Senior Secured Notes, net of deferred debt costs 46,207 45,675 Current tax liability 2,623 3,195 Total liabilities 115,856 123,599 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock (par value $0.01 per share, 415,000,000 authorized at May 31,2020 and November 30, 2019; 159,263,140 issued and 158,655,140 outstanding as of May 31, 2020; 158,365,275 issued and 157,757,275 outstanding as of November 30, 2019) 1,593 1,584 Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share, 40,000,000 authorized; 0 issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2020 and November 30, 2019) – – Treasury Stock, net of issuance cost (608,000 shares as of May 31, 2020 and November 30, 2019) (2,534 ) (2,534 ) Additional paid-in-capital 334,620 334,576 Accumulated deficit (274,413 ) (291,513 ) Total stockholders’ equity 59,266 42,113 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 175,122 $ 165,712 * Derived from audited consolidated financial statements. SOURCE: Emergent Capital, Inc.

