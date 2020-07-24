Employers across the United States are filing an updated IRS Form 941 for the first time

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / The updated Form 941 is going into effect for the first time for the July 31, 2020 deadline.

Employers are required by law to use Form 941 to report the employment taxes that they withhold from employee paychecks, such as federal income tax, social security, and Medicare each quarter.

On April 30, 2020, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued an updated Form 941. This update reflects COVID-19 tax relief with 23 new data-entry fields and with 15 pages of instructions.

Businesses need to report any refundable and non-refundable tax credits received under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) and the CARES Act, or any employment taxes deferred in anticipation of that tax relief.

ExpressE-file is a SPAN Enterprises product that provides employers with the technology to e-file the most current version of Form 941 for themselves. Users simply need to enter their business information, and ExpressEFile will review their Form 941 for errors and transmit it directly to the IRS.

“We created the best e-filing solution for successful business owners and we’ve been helping them stay IRS compliant for the last 10 years,” said Agie Sundaram, founder and CEO of SPAN Enterprises. “Our filing process is exactly what it should be: a really easy way for employers to file their return accurately and with confidence.”

The IRS has recommended e-filing for Form 941. Employers can meet their second-quarter deadline by completing Form 941 at https://www.expressefile.com/ by July 31, 2020.

