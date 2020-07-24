 Employers Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results; Declares Third Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Share

Company to Host Conference Call on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time

RENO, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Employers Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:EIG), a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers’ compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights

Net income of $59.6 million, or $1.97 per diluted share;

Adjusted net income of $25.7 million, or $0.85 per diluted share;

Net realized and unrealized gains on investments recorded through the income statement of $39.7 million;

Net investment income of $19.9 million, down 7% year-over-year;

Net premiums earned of $151.5 million, down 14% year-over-year;

Favorable prior year loss reserve development on voluntary business of $23.5 million, versus $24.0 million a year ago;

The Company repurchased 1,033,048 shares of its common stock at an average price of $29.76 per share;

Book value per share including the Deferred Gain of $43.43, up 11% for the quarter including dividends declared.

Management Commentary

Chief Executive Officer Douglas Dirks commented: “During the second quarter we delivered an 8.9% annualized return on adjusted equity, a terrific result given the disruption being experienced throughout the U.S. attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although our operating results were solid for the second quarter, our top line was adversely impacted by a decrease in new business premium, a reduction in estimated final audit premium and additional, but moderating, premium-reducing midterm endorsements.

New business writings were down sharply in April and May, driven by lower submission volume, but rebounded nicely in June. For June, new business submissions were up 5% and new policies bound were up 14%, each year-over-year. We are hopeful that this is a strong sign that our targeted businesses have successfully reopened and are resuming their operations, and that the significant investments we have made in delivering a superior customer experience for our agents and insureds are contributing to growth in our business in an unprecedentedly challenging time. Notably, the positive results we observed in June have not yet been observed in California, although the year-over-year changes in submissions, new policies bound and bound premium in California were less negatively impacted in June than in the first two months of the quarter.”

Mr. Dirks continued, “Our balance sheet and income statement were each favorably impacted by $120 million of pretax investment gains arising during the quarter, thanks to the strong recovery in the financial markets. We were also very successful in terms of managing our capital. During the quarter we repurchased $31 million of our common stock and, year-to-date, we have returned $92 million to our shareholders through share repurchases and regular quarterly dividends. Our balance sheet and capital position remain strong and supportive of our aggressive business objectives.”

The Company has been fully functional since we closed all of our buildings to employees and the general public on March 20, 2020, and we have remained in work-from-home mode in order to protect the safety and well-being of our employees, their families and our stakeholders.”

Summary of Second Quarter 2020 Operating Results

(All comparisons vs. second quarter 2019, unless noted otherwise).

Gross premiums written were $140.2 million, a decrease of 21%. The decrease was primarily due to declines in new business writings, particularly in California, a reduction in estimated final audit premiums and processed premium-reducing midterm endorsements. Net premiums earned were $151.5 million, a decrease of 14% year-over-year.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses were $73.1 million, a decrease of 16%. The Company recognized $23.5 million of favorable prior year loss reserve development on voluntary business during the current period versus $24.0 million of favorable prior year loss reserve development a year ago.

Commission expenses were $19.2 million, a decrease of 19%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in earned premiums.

Underwriting and general and administrative expenses were $44.8 million, an increase of 2%. The increase was largely the result of higher premium taxes, assessments and insurance licensing fees, partially offset by lower information technology expenses.

Net investment income was $19.9 million, a decrease of 7%. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in the amortization of bond premiums associated with the Company’s residential mortgage-backed securities, which resulted from an acceleration in near-term mortgage loan prepayment speed assumptions.

Income tax expense was $14.7 million (20% effective rate) versus $9.0 million (18% effective rate). The increase in the effective rate was due primarily to having a higher proportion of fully taxable income in the current period versus the proportion of fully taxable income a year ago.

The Company’s book value per share of $38.93 and book value per share including the Deferred Gain of $43.43 increased by 13% and 11% during the second quarter of 2020, respectively, each computed after taking into account dividends declared. These measures were favorably impacted during the current period by $25.4 million of net after tax unrealized gains arising from equity securities and other investments (which are reflected on the income statement) and $69.3 million of after tax unrealized gains arising from fixed maturity securities (which are reflected on the balance sheet).

Summary of Results by Segment

(see page 14 of the Financial Supplement for a description of our reportable segments. All comparisons vs. second quarter 2019, unless noted otherwise).

Employers Segment

The Employers segment reported net income before income taxes of $75.5 million versus $50.3 million.

Highlights included the following:

– Underwriting income of $18.2 million versus $23.3 million;

– Combined ratio of 88.0% versus 86.8%;

– Current accident year loss and LAE ratio of 65.5% versus 66.2%;

– Favorable prior year loss reserve development of 15.6 percentage points versus 13.5 percentage points;

– Underwriting expense ratio of 25.4% versus 20.5%;

– Net investment income of $18.8 million versus $20.3 million; and

– Net realized and unrealized gains on investments recorded through the income statement of $38.2 million versus $6.9 million.

Cerity Segment

The Cerity segment reported a net loss before income taxes of $2.0 million versus $4.1 million, and an underwriting loss of $4.2 million versus $4.1 million.

Corporate and Other

Corporate and Other activities reported net income before income taxes of $0.8 million versus $3.5 million.

Highlights included the following:

– LPT amortization, which served to reduce losses and LAE, of $2.5 million versus $5.7 million;

– Net investment income of $0.2 million versus $1.1 million;

– Net realized and unrealized gains on investments recorded through the income statement of $0.2 million versus $0.5 million; and

– General and administrative expenses of $2.1 million versus $3.8 million.

Share Repurchases and Third Quarter 2020 Dividend Declaration

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 1,033,048 shares of its common stock at an average price of $29.76 per share. During the period from July 1, 2020 through July 22, 2020, the Company repurchased a further 111,899 shares of its common shares at an average price of $29.21 per share.

On July 22, 2020, the Board of Directors authorized a $50.0 million expansion to its existing share repurchase program and extended the repurchase authority pursuant to the expanded program through September 30, 2021. As a result of this action, the Company currently has a remaining share repurchase authorization of $51.8 million.

On July 22, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2020 dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable on August 19, 2020 to stockholders of record as of August 5, 2020.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the Financial Supplement that is attached to this press release and is available on our website.

Within this earnings release we present various financial measures, some of which are “Non-GAAP financial measures” as defined in Regulation G pursuant to Section 401 of the Sarbanes – Oxley Act of 2002. A description of these Non-GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation of such Non-GAAP measures to our most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the attached Financial Supplement. Management believes that these Non-GAAP measures are important to the Company’s investors, analysts and other interested parties who benefit from having an objective and consistent basis for comparison with other companies within our industry. Management further believes that these measures are more relevant than comparable GAAP measures in evaluating our financial performance.

Employers Holdings, Inc.

Second Quarter 2020

Financial Supplement

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Table of Contents Page 1 Consolidated Financial Highlights 2 Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets 3 Summary Consolidated Income Statements 4 Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment 5 Return on Equity 6 Roll-forward of Unpaid Losses and LAE 7 Consolidated Investment Portfolio 8 Book Value Per Share 9 Earnings Per Share 10 Non-GAAP Financial Measures 11 Description of Reportable Segments

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited) $ in millions, except per share amounts Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 % change 2020 2019 % change Selected financial highlights: Gross premiums written $ 140.2 $ 176.6 (21 )% $ 324.9 $ 386.6 (16 )% Net premiums written 139.0 175.2 (21 ) 322.4 383.9 (16 ) Net premiums earned 151.5 175.5 (14 ) 319.4 350.3 (9 ) Net investment income 19.9 21.4 (7 ) 39.8 43.2 (8 ) Net income before impact of the LPT(1) 57.1 35.0 63 19.8 84.4 (77 ) Adjusted net income(1) 25.7 29.2 (12 ) 36.7 60.1 (39 ) Net income before income taxes 74.3 49.7 49 29.0 111.6 (74 ) Net income 59.6 40.7 46 24.7 92.6 (73 ) Comprehensive income 123.0 70.4 75 64.4 159.6 (60 ) Total assets 4,004.0 3,954.3 1 Stockholders’ equity 1,144.0 1,121.5 2 Stockholders’ equity including the Deferred Gain(2) 1,276.2 1,263.2 1 Adjusted stockholders’ equity(2) 1,171.2 1,209.9 (3 ) Annualized adjusted return on stockholders’ equity(3) 8.9 % 9.7 % (8 )% 6.1 % 10.1 % (40 ) Amounts per share: Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.25 $ 0.22 14 % $ 0.50 $ 0.44 14 % Earnings per diluted share(4) 1.97 1.25 58 0.80 2.84 (72 ) Earnings per diluted share before impact of the LPT(4) 1.89 1.08 75 0.62 2.59 (76 ) Adjusted earnings per diluted share(4) 0.85 0.90 (6 ) 1.18 1.84 (36 ) Book value per share(2) 38.93 35.15 11 Book value per share including the Deferred Gain(2) 43.43 39.59 10 Adjusted book value per share(2) 39.86 37.92 5 Financial information by Segment(5): Net income (loss) before income taxes Employers $ 75.5 $ 50.3 50 % $ 37.8 $ 114.2 (67 )% Cerity (2.0 ) (4.1 ) (51 ) (6.7 ) (7.6 ) 12 Corporate and Other 0.8 3.5 (77 ) (2.1 ) 5.0 (142 )

(1) See Page 3 for calculations and Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (2) See Page 11 for calculations and Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (3) See Page 8 for calculations and Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (4) See Page 12 for description and calculations and Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (5) See Pages 4-7 for details and Page 14 for a description of our reportable segments.

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) $ in millions, except per share amounts June 30,



2020 December 31,



2019 ASSETS Investments, cash and cash equivalents $ 2,882.9 $ 2,933.6 Accrued investment income 16.2 16.4 Premiums receivable, net 284.2 285.7 Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance, on paid and unpaid losses and LAE 530.8 539.7 Deferred policy acquisition costs 49.3 47.9 Contingent commission receivable—LPT Agreement 13.2 13.2 Other assets 227.4 167.6 Total assets $ 4,004.0 $ 4,004.1 LIABILITIES Unpaid losses and LAE $ 2,170.7 $ 2,192.8 Unearned premiums 341.5 337.1 Commissions and premium taxes payable 48.5 48.6 Deferred Gain 132.2 137.1 FHLB Advances(1) 35.0 — Other liabilities 132.1 122.7 Total liabilities $ 2,860.0 $ 2,838.3 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock and additional paid-in capital $ 399.8 $ 397.0 Retained earnings 1,167.8 1,158.8 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 105.0 65.3 Treasury stock, at cost (528.6 ) (455.3 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,144.0 1,165.8 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,004.0 $ 4,004.1 Stockholders’ equity including the Deferred Gain (2) $ 1,276.2 $ 1,302.9 Adjusted stockholders’ equity (2) 1,171.2 1,237.6 Book value per share (2) $ 38.93 $ 37.18 Book value per share including the Deferred Gain(2) 43.43 41.55 Adjusted book value per share (2) 39.86 39.47

(1) FHLB = Federal Home Loan Bank (2) See Page 11 for calculations and Page 13 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Summary Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited) $ in millions Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30 Revenues: 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross premiums written $ 140.2 $ 176.6 $ 324.9 $ 386.6 Premiums ceded (1.2 ) (1.4 ) (2.5 ) (2.7 ) Net premiums written 139.0 175.2 322.4 383.9 Net premiums earned $ 151.5 $ 175.5 $ 319.4 $ 350.3 Net investment income 19.9 21.4 39.8 43.2 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments(1) 39.7 7.4 (21.4 ) 30.7 Other income 0.3 — 0.6 0.4 Total revenues 211.4 204.3 338.4 424.6 Expenses: Losses and LAE incurred (73.1 ) (86.8 ) (177.4 ) (175.3 ) Commission expense (19.2 ) (23.8 ) (40.5 ) (45.8 ) Underwriting and general and administrative expenses (44.8 ) (43.8 ) (91.5 ) (91.3 ) Interest and financing expenses — (0.2 ) — (0.6 ) Total expenses (137.1 ) (154.6 ) (309.4 ) (313.0 ) Net income before income taxes 74.3 49.7 29.0 111.6 Income tax expense (14.7 ) (9.0 ) (4.3 ) (19.0 ) Net income 59.6 40.7 24.7 92.6 Unrealized AFS investment gains arising during the period, net of tax(2) 69.3 29.9 40.2 67.7 Reclassification adjustment for realized AFS investment gains in net income, net of tax(2) (5.9 ) (0.2 ) (0.5 ) (0.7 ) Total comprehensive income $ 123.0 $ 70.4 $ 64.4 $ 159.6 Net income $ 59.6 $ 40.7 $ 24.7 $ 92.6 Amortization of the Deferred Gain – losses (2.1 ) (3.2 ) (4.1 ) (5.2 ) Amortization of the Deferred Gain – contingent commission (0.4 ) (0.5 ) (0.8 ) (1.0 ) LPT reserve adjustment — (1.8 ) — (1.8 ) LPT contingent commission adjustments — (0.2 ) — (0.2 ) Net income before impact of the LPT Agreement (3) 57.1 35.0 19.8 84.4 Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (39.7 ) (7.4 ) 21.4 (30.7 ) Income tax expense (benefit) related to items excluded from Net income 8.3 1.6 (4.5 ) 6.4 Adjusted net income $ 25.7 $ 29.2 $ 36.7 $ 60.1

(1) Includes unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities of $42.3 million and $6.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $(26.9) million and $28.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) AFS = Available for Sale securities. (3) See Page 13 regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment (1) (unaudited) $ in millions Employers Cerity Corporate and



Other Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Gross premiums written $ 140.2 $ — $ — $ 140.2 Net premiums written 139.0 — — 139.0 Net premiums earned A 151.4 0.1 — 151.5 Net investment income 18.8 0.9 0.2 19.9 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 38.2 1.3 0.2 39.7 Other income 0.3 — — 0.3 Total revenues 208.7 2.3 0.4 211.4 Losses and LAE incurred B (75.6 ) — 2.5 (73.1 ) Commission expense C (19.2 ) — — (19.2 ) Underwriting and general and administrative expenses D (38.4 ) (4.3 ) (2.1 ) (44.8 ) Total expenses (133.2 ) (4.3 ) 0.4 (137.1 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes $ 75.5 $ (2.0 ) $ 0.8 $ 74.3 Underwriting income (loss) A+B+C+D 18.2 (4.2 ) Loss and LAE expense ratio: Current year 65.5 % n/m Prior years (15.6 ) — Loss and LAE ratio 49.9 n/m Commission expense ratio 12.7 n/m Underwriting expense ratio 25.4 n/m Combined ratio 88.0 % n/m

n/m – not meaningful (1) See Page 14 for a description of our reportable segments

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment (1) (unaudited) $ in millions Employers Cerity Corporate and



Other Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Gross premiums written $ 176.6 $ — $ — $ 176.6 Net premiums written 175.2 — — 175.2 Net premiums earned A 175.5 — — 175.5 Net investment income 20.3 — 1.1 21.4 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 6.9 — 0.5 7.4 Total revenues 202.7 — 1.6 204.3 Losses and LAE incurred B (92.5 ) — 5.7 (86.8 ) Commission expense C (23.8 ) — — (23.8 ) Underwriting and general and administrative expenses D (35.9 ) (4.1 ) (3.8 ) (43.8 ) Interest and financing expenses (0.2 ) — — (0.2 ) Total expenses (152.4 ) (4.1 ) 1.9 (154.6 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes $ 50.3 $ (4.1 ) $ 3.5 $ 49.7 Underwriting income (loss) A+B+C+D $ 23.3 $ (4.1 ) Loss and LAE expense ratio: Current year 66.2 % n/m Prior years (13.5 ) — Loss and LAE ratio 52.7 n/m Commission expense ratio 13.6 n/m Underwriting expense ratio 20.5 n/m Combined ratio 86.8 % n/m

n/m – not meaningful (1) See Page 14 for a description of our reportable segments

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment (1) (unaudited) $ in millions Employers Cerity Corporate and



Other Consolidated Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Gross premiums written $ 324.9 $ — $ — $ 324.9 Net premiums written 322.4 — — 322.4 Net premiums earned A 319.3 0.1 — 319.4 Net investment income 37.4 1.7 0.7 39.8 Net realized and unrealized losses on investments (19.1 ) (0.4 ) (1.9 ) (21.4 ) Other income 0.6 — — 0.6 Total revenues 338.2 1.4 (1.2 ) 338.4 Losses and LAE incurred B (182.3 ) — 4.9 (177.4 ) Commission expense C (40.5 ) — — (40.5 ) Underwriting and general and administrative expenses D (77.6 ) (8.1 ) (5.8 ) (91.5 ) Total expenses (300.4 ) (8.1 ) (0.9 ) (309.4 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes $ 37.8 $ (6.7 ) $ (2.1 ) $ 29.0 Underwriting income (loss) A+B+C+D 18.9 (8.0 ) Loss and LAE expense ratio: Current year 65.6 % n/m Prior years (8.5 ) — Loss and LAE ratio 57.1 n/m Commission expense ratio 12.7 n/m Underwriting expense ratio 24.3 n/m Combined ratio 94.1 % n/m

