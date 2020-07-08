EnOcean Adds IoT Starter Kit to Product Portfolio

EnOcean’s new IoT starter kit offers a simple solution for testing EnOcean wireless sensors with Aruba Wi-Fi® access points

OBERHACHING, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / EnOcean, a pioneer of energy harvesting and wireless IoT communications, today released a starter kit that simplifies the integration of EnOcean wireless sensors with Aruba Wi-Fi access points. Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, and EnOcean have partnered to facilitate the integration of IoT sensors into existing IT infrastructure, levering IT security mechanisms to protect IoT data and devices. Used in conjunction with a separately purchased Aruba access point, the new IoT starter kit named EISKA for the European market and EISKU for the North American market includes an EnOcean EMSIx multisensor, an Easyfit wireless switch, an EnOcean USB stick, and demonstration software. All devices support the EnOcean radio standard (ISO/IEC 14543-3-10/11).

Named EISKU for the North American market, this new IoT starter kit is used in conjunction with a separately purchased Aruba access point and includes an EnOcean EMSIx multisensor, an Easyfit wireless switch, an EnOcean USB stick, and demonstration software

EnOcean USB sticks are available in both 868 MHz (Europe) and 902 MHz (USA/Canada) versions, and are compatible with any Aruba Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 access point with a USB port that is running ArubaOS 8.7 software. Aruba’s Zero-Trust Network automatically establishes a secure data connection between EnOcean-compatible devices and the IoT application. The design eliminates the need for gateways, significantly reducing the cost of IoT projects.

“We have put together a kit that enables a quick and easy start to IoT applications with self-powered EnOcean devices. Customers only need to attach the included sensor and switch where they want to collect data and stick the USB device into their Aruba access point. On top of that, the included USB stick opens up the world to 5,000 products from members of the EnOcean Alliance, EnOcean’s energy harvesting technology being the core of every product”, Troy Davis, VP Sales North America West Region said. “We are very excited about this partnership as it opens up completely new opportunities for the IoT world.”

EnOcean’s energy harvesting sensors generate energy from light, movement or temperature, eliminating the need for batteries or power wiring. The EMSIx multisensor combines temperature, humidity, light level, acceleration and magnet contact sensors, making it well suited for a variety of IoT and smart building applications. An integrated near field communication (NFC) interface enables the multisensor to be configured and commissioned quickly and easily. The wireless Easyfit “Battery-free by EnOcean” energy harvesting switch can be placed anywhere lighting control is needed, including architecturally sensitive areas that are difficult to wire, such as glass, marble, reinforced concrete, and room dividers.

The IoT starter kit comes in two different versions for the European and North American markets. The European EISKA Starter Kit includes an EnOcean USB 300, a solar-powered EMSIA multisensor, and an Easyfit EWSDA double rocker switch. The North American EISKU Starter Kit includes an EnOcean USB 500U, the solar-powered EMSIU multisensor, an Easyfit EDRPU double rocker switch, an ETHSU temperature and humidity sensor, and an EMCSU magnet contact sensor. The demonstration software includes dashboards to show control activity in real-time. The IoT starter kits are available now in Europe from Arrow Electronics, and in North America from Ingram Micro Inc.

About EnOcean

EnOcean GmbH is the pioneer of energy harvesting. Headquartered in Oberhaching, near Munich, the company delivers valuable data for the Internet of Things (IoT) with its resource-saving technology. For nearly 20 years, EnOcean produces maintenance-free wireless switches and sensors, which gain their energy from the surrounding – from movement, light or temperature. The combination of miniaturized energy converters, ultra-low power electronics and robust radio technology based on open standards (EnOcean, Zigbee and Bluetooth®) forms the foundation for digitized buildings, services and production processes in the IoT. The self-powered solutions are used in building automation, smart homes, LED lighting control and industrial applications. As an innovation driver, EnOcean is a strong partner for more than 350 leading product manufacturers and has already succeeded more than a million buildings worldwide with energy harvesting solutions.

This photo showcases the new IoT starter kit named EISKA for the European market

