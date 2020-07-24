Findit Features Members Titan Roofing, American Craftsman Renovations and Carolina Pool Consultants Who All Have Claimed Their Names on Findit

Claim Your Name(s) on Findit Today to Start Improving Your Online Presence

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking platform which provides online marketing tools to individuals and businesses, is featuring three members on Findit: Titan Roofing, American Craftsman Renovations, and Carolina Pool Consultants. Each of these members have claimed at least one unique Findit Name that they want to be indexed under in Findit search and crawled and indexed under in Google, Yahoo and Bing along with other search engines.

Findit is an open platform that anyone can join for free to improve their online presence. The improvement comes from posting content that is indexed in Findit search and other search engines. Content created on Findit can also be shared to popular social networking sites that include but are not limited to Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest and others through the Sharethis® feature; this provides a way to reach more people through Findit with your posts.

One of Findit’s features that is offered to businesses and business owners is the Claim Your Name feature, where you can claim a single URL or multiple URLs that you want on Findit that relate to your business, brand, products or services, or keywords that you want to index under. By claiming your business name(s) on Findit, you can help improve tangible search results in search engines and control the content that you want seen and shared online. Today’s featured members are below. We have included some of the names (URLS) they own on Findit.

Our first featured member is Titan Roofing. Titan Roofing has had an on-going monthly marketing campaign with Findit for the last several years. They have claimed a total of 14 names on Findit to target the services that they offer in the areas that they provide those services in. Titan Roofing is a locally owned and operated roofing company in Charleston SC that serves the Greater Charleston Area including: Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, Summerville, Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head and more. Recently, they began offering metal roofing fabrication services and Findit’s campaign focused on this service across Charleston to help improve exposure for keywords surrounding metal roofing fabrication services.

Visit Titan Roofing on Findit Under Some of Their Findit Names

findit.com/charleston-metal-roofing-contractors

findit.com/metal-roofing-fabrication-services-charleston

Our second featured member is American Craftsman Renovations. American Craftsman Renovations is a professional general contractor in Savannah GA that offers custom residential remodeling, renovation, restoration and repair services to homeowners across Savannah GA. From minor handyman repairs to major home improvements, American Craftsman Renovations helps homeowners transform the spaces in their home. To improve their overall online presence in search and social, they have claimed a total of 33 names on Findit that surround the services that they offer in the areas that they provide those services. Content is created on a regular basis as part of their campaign to help elevate their online presence throughout the web, driving traffic to their website and to reach the target audiences looking for the services American Craftsman provides but who have not yet heard of American Craftsman Renovations.

Visit American Craftsman Renovations on Findit Under Some of Their Findit Names

findit.com/custom-woodworking-services-savannah

findit.com/savannah-handyman-repairs

findit.com/home-improvements-savannah-georgia

Our third featured member on Findit is Carolina Pool Consultants. Carolina Pool Consultants, or CPC Pools is a professional concrete pool builder in Denver NC. They serve the Greater Denver NC Area including Sherrills Ford, Lincolnton, Iron Station, Terrell, Newton-Conover and beyond, helping homeowners bring their vision for their backyard to life with a custom concrete pool. They have had an on-going monthly marketing campaign with Findit that includes regular content creation, video production, article creation for their website, social sharing, and more to help improve their overall online presence and indexing in search and social. The goal of their marketing campaign with Findit is to reach the consumers who are looking for professional pool builders in Denver NC who may not yet know who CPC Pools is. CPC Pools claimed a total of 18 Findit names on Findit.

Visit Carolina Pool Consultants on Findit Under Some of Their Findit Names

findit.com/inground-concrete-pools-installed-denver-nc

findit.com/inground-concrete-pools-installed-cornelius-nc

Businesses and business owners that handle their own online marketing in-house can add Findit to their marketing portfolio to help improve their overall online presence. Findit does offer customized marketing campaigns matched to your needs and budget to help improve your overall exposure online. Marketing services include but are not limited to: social media management, video production, SEO, website design and development, social sharing, content creation and more. Findit helps elevate your web presence through as many venues as possible to reach the audiences looking for you.

Claim your Name on Findit today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

Want to become a featured member on Findit? Please contact Findit at 404-443-3224.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

