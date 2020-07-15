Findit, Inc. Features Findit Member uBID, Owner of Restaurant.com, Highlighting Their Incentive Programs

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform and online marketing service, features Restaurant.com (OTCQB:UBID) as a featured member on Findit. uBID, who recently started an online marketing campaign with Findit, provides deals through their website, Restaurant.com, to consumers that are looking to go out to breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and in some cases take-away and delivery, and receive discounts off of their meals with restaurant certificates.

In addition to individual consumers, Restaurant.com offers incentive programs to businesses looking to incentivize their customers. These programs can help persuade customers of these businesses to utilize their services, purchase their products, or switch from paperless to online billing as well as other opportunities that these businesses want their customers to use.

Currently, Restaurant.com works with Florida Power and Light to incentivize their customers to switch from paper billing to paperless online billing. As part of this incentive program, Restaurant.com provides Florida Power and Light with coupons on deals to restaurants in Florida to help incentivize their customers to make the switch from paper billing to paperless online billing.

Tim Miller of Restaurant.com stated, “Any company that is trying to encourage its customer base to utilize a product or service that they offer will find that Restaurant.com’s incentive program offers a low cost/high ROI approach to converting their customers. Paperless billing is one such example where, companies with large customer bases will see great value in offering certificates to Restaurant.com that have high perceived value by their customers that entice them to make the switch on the product or service that the business is offering to receive the deal.”

Findit’s online marketing campaign with Restaurant.com will target restaurants to have them sign up for coupons and deals to offer consumers as well as to reach consumers looking for deals and coupons to local restaurants in their area. The campaign will also target businesses who may be interested in incentive programs for their customers. The incentive program would help entice customers to utilize the services of the business to receive the deal from Restaurant.com to dine with local restaurants and receive a discount on their meal.

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, “The goal of Findit’s marketing campaign is to get more restaurants to join Restaurant.com and have more consumers use the website to purchase certificates. With more restaurants coming onboard to Restaurant.com, the incentive program that Restaurant.com offers to businesses will become more and more enticing to consumers when there is an even larger selection of restaurants to choose from.”

If you’re a company that is looking for online marketing services, you can contact Findit at 404-443-3224 to find out more about Findit’s online marketing programs to take advantage of all the different services that we offer.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y6NI58V8lWM

About Restaurant.com

Restaurant.com is the trusted and valued source connecting restaurants and diners nationwide, bringing people together to relax, converse and enjoy well-prepared meals at up to 50% off the final bill. To date, Restaurant.com customers have saved more than $1 billion through their program. Restaurant.com has operated since 1999 and is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

About uBid

uBid Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:UBID) is a diversified e-commerce holding company whose strategic plan is to acquire interests in additive emerging digital assets and businesses. We provide advice and guidance to assist our new partners in realizing their potential. It continues to identify and evaluate potential acquisitions that its Management believes it will create shareholder value and a return on investment. For more information, visit: ubidholdings.com, www.ubid.com, www.skyauction.com and www.restaurant.com

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

