FMW Media completes another interview featuring Ceek VR (CEEK) with CEO Mary Spio for “Exploring The Block”

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / The interview features CEO and Founder Mary Spio talking about her cutting edge immersive content platform and recent world-class concert content.

The interview will be broadcasted on KRON Sunday in SanFrancisco. Later in August, the interview will broadcast on Fox Business and Bloomberg “New To The Street” and ” Exploring The Block “TV shows. Dates and times TBA.

“We are looking forward to sharing about CEEK’s Virtual Reality blockchain and feel FMW and their powerful platform of TV Networks will really help create the awareness of our great tech innovation” Stated Mary Spio Founder and CEO CEEK VR.

Also airing Sunday on KRON is an update from BlockQuake with CEO Antonio Brasse shot earlier this week with Jane King in NYC.

“FMW has been fortunate to be able to keep going through these trying times as our anchors are filming from their homes and the television networks are continuing to support our Zoom enabled interview content” states Vince Caruso Founder and CEO of FMW Media.

“We are on Fox Business again tonight at 1030 pm PST re-airing featured interviews from Binance Charity Foundation, fetch.ai (FET), Somee (ONG) and NativeCoin (N8V) ” stated Caruso

About

Ceek VR CEEK VR – https://www.ceek.io – CEEK VR is a distributor of cryptographically authenticated immersive content and merchandise. CEEK’s device-agnostic platform is compatible with smartphones, Smart TV’s, desktop, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality devices. CEEK’s world-class partners include Universal Music, Apple, and T-Mobile

BlockQuake

The company was formed in early 2018 to address the need for trust and transparency in the blockchain and cryptocurrency communities through the development of a centralized cryptocurrency trading exchange platform.

“Exploring The Block” is a brand distributed through FMW Media’s network television platform, created to teach and display true use cases to further mass adoption of crypto/blockchain globally. FMW formed in 2009 currently produces and distributes financial content globally to over 50 countries.

For Press Inquiries Contact:

Bryan Johnson 1631-766- 7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: FMW Media Works Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/598592/FMW-Media-completes-another-interview-featuring-Ceek-VR-CEEK-with-CEO-Mary-Spio-for-Exploring-The-Block