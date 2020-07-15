Former Chief Risk Officer of Hong Kong Exchange & Clearing (HKEX) joins Samtrade FX as Chief Risk and Compliance Officer

SINGAPORE, Jul 15, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Samtrade FX today announced that it has appointed Vic Tham, a veteran of the banking and finance industry, as its Global Chief Risk and Compliance Officer (“GCRCO”).

Vic Tham

Tham, 57, brings with him more than 30 years of experience, particularly in the field of risk and compliance. He has held major appointments in risk management at large financial institutions such as Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong), Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (“HKEX”), and DBS Bank.

Tham has been involved in several notable projects within the financial sector. He was part of the syndication team for Morgan Stanley, representing Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited in the billion-dollar merger into HKEX. He was also a member of the Steering Committee to Enhance Financial Institutions of Hong Kong, a task force organised by Securities & Futures Commission of Hong Kong with the aim of enhancing securities infrastructure.

In his role as Global Chief Risk & Compliance Officer at Samtrade FX, Tham will consult and provide expertise with the aim of strengthening the emerging online trading brokerage firm’s internal controls, compliance, and overall risk management.

Mr Sam Goh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Samtrade FX, commented on Tham’s appointment, “With his outstanding reputation and record in the field of risk management, Vic is a stellar addition to our team. As Samtrade FX continues to grow its reputation as the go-to online trading brokerage firm, we believe it is important to continue strengthening and fortifying our infrastructure and internal controls, while undertaking an innovative approach towards risk management that is able to adapt to the rapidly evolving business and regulatory environment. We are thus excited to tap on Vic’s expertise and know-how in this area.”

Samtrade FX, an online foreign exchange (“forex”) trading brokerage with a network of regional presence in Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, as well as Shanghai, has progressively expanded its operations since its establishment in 2015, with an extensive customer base of 50,000 trading across 8 countries. Samtrade FX also recently won “Best Trading Platform, Asia”, “Best Forex Introducing Broker, Asia” and “Best FOREX ECN/STP Broker” at The London Trader Show 2020, which speaks to its strong reputation and credibility as recognised by the industry’s top panel of experts and retail traders from around the world.

ABOUT VIC THAM

Vic Tham holds a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degree in Finance and Accounting, and a BSc degree in Business Administration, both from the State University of New York at Buffalo, USA. He is also the Advisory Board Member (Risk Management) for the Department of Statistics & Actuarial Science, Hong Kong University.

Tham has served as the portfolio manager of QEX Fund SP, the Chief Investment Officer of Pundi X Labs Pte. Ltd., as well as the Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Energy Asset Management Pte. Ltd.. He formerly worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (“BAML”) and last served as BAML’s Chief Operating Officer, Asia, for Global Transaction Services & Regional Corporate Banking Controls. Prior to his time at BAML, he was the Managing Director and Regional Head of Business Operational Risk, North Asia, Wholesale Banking, at Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong), from 2007 to 2011. He has also held major appointments such as Chief Risk Officer of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited from 2004 to 2006, and Vice President, Market and Operational Risk Management, at DBS Bank from 2002 to 2004.

ABOUT SAMTRADE FX

Samtrade FX is an online trading brokerage that provides forex trading and other related services, with 50,000 users consisting of both retail and institutional clients. It was founded with the objective of providing traders with safe, easy, and low-cost access to foreign exchange markets. Samtrade FX’s founders and partners are all traders themselves and have extensive trading experience in forex and contract for differences trading. Its Advisory Board includes knowledgeable and experienced professionals who are able to provide clients with unrivalled professional advice.

Samtrade FX is incorporated in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines under registered number 25290 IBC 2019 by the Registrar of International Business Companies, and is registered by the Financial Services Authority of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to carry on the business of dealing in securities as a Principal. Samtrade FX is licensed and regulated by ASIC (Australian Securities and Investment Commission) with AFS Representative Number: 001281861 and also by FINTRAC (Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada) under Money Services Business (MSB) with registration number: M19977589.

