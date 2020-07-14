GAVS Technologies Joins with Cherwell to Offer Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / GAVS Technologies (GAVS) and Cherwell Software, a global leader in service management, have entered into a Technology Alliance Partnership, to deliver ZIF (Zero Incident Framework™), an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Technology Operations (AIOps) solution to mutual customers. ZIF, through its AI based predictive analytics and bot-based automation tool aims to bring service reliability assurance to Cherwell® Service Management.

ZIF interfaces with various application and infrastructure monitoring tools and provides AI insights to Cherwell. The ZIF platform supports integrations with 85-plus monitoring tools and has 300-plus bots that provide IT Operation automation.

“ZIF is a true AI driven solution that provides predictive analytics and insights to clients expeditiously and in a frictionless manner for optimizing IT Operations,” said Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GAVS. “Perfectly suited for the medium and large enterprise market.”

“Cherwell is committed to helping our customers increase their overall IT and digital operational maturity,” said Scott Gainey, chief marketing officer for Cherwell. “This new integration and partnership with GAVS provide a powerful solution that can increase service availability and application performance through proactive remediation of incidents and predictive risk management.”

Cherwell’s Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) Program is focused on providing our customers with best of breed choices as they build out their IT operations and ultimately extend service management more broadly across the enterprise. GAVS is leveraging Cherwell’s mApp (Mergeable Application) functionality to integrate ZIF modules for improved service delivery. The ZIF – IT Service Analytics (ITSA) module is currently available in the Cherwell Marketplace as an out-of-the-box mApp that complements Cherwell Service Management by reducing response times and improving incident resolution times. Additional ZIF modules will be available in the future. You can learn more about the ZIF – IT Service Analytics (ITSA) mApp in the Cherwell Marketplace, as well as the partnership in the Cherwell Partner Directory .

In addition to the technical integration, GAVS Technologies has joined Cherwell’s Channel Partner program as a reseller and delivery provider. This allows GAVS Technologies to resell Cherwell solutions and deliver related professional services in the U.S., Middle East and India. The channel relationship provides GAVS Technologies customers with services focused on helping them achieve sustainable outcomes using Cherwell IT Service Management and GAVS Technologies’ ZIF.

About GAVS Technologies

GAVS Technologies (@GAVS) is a Global IT services & solutions provider enabling digital transformation through automation-led IT infrastructure solutions. GAVS’ Zero Incident Framework™ (ZIF.ai) is an AIOps based TechOps platform that enables proactive detection and remediation of incidents. For more information, visit: https://zif.ai/ , www.gavstech.com and follow GAVS on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Cherwell Software

Cherwell (@Cherwell) empowers organizations to transform their business through the rapid adoption and easy management of digital services. Cherwell’s adaptable platform has enabled thousands of organizations to modernize their business operations with customizable service management, automation, and reporting across the enterprise. For more information, visit: http://www.cherwell.com.

Media Contact

Name: Anand Paramasamy

Email: Anand.paramasamy@gavstech.com

Website: http://www.gavstech.com/

Phone: +1.609.951.2256

SOURCE: GAVS Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/597403/GAVS-Technologies-Joins-with-Cherwell-to-Offer-Artificial-Intelligence-for-IT-Operations