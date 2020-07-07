GEMGOW-UAE Attracts Investor From the Abu Dhabi Royal Family

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / GEMGOW, an online platform designed to facilitate trade of precious stones and diamonds announced that 25% of its shares have been acquired by HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, a member of the Ruling Family in the Abu Dhabi, UAE. Sheikh Hamad owns the HBK Holding Company in the UAE.

HH has a company known as HBK Holding, handling a wide range of commercial and industrial activities, including charity, humanitarian infrastructure projects, modern agriculture, digital currency, as well as various companies dealing with cutting edge technology development. HBK’s activities cover local, regional, and international markets, with emphasis on the African continent.

HBK believes that when doing business, you must overcome geographical, religious, and cultural barriers. The Group is open for dialogue and cooperation on a wide range of ventures with people from around the globe.

GEMGOW online platform provides users with the opportunity to trade diamonds, emeralds, rubies and other precious stones, both in finished and unprocessed, raw form. The platform is available on the website www.gemgow.com or through mobile applications for IOS and Android available on AppStore and Google Play Store.

Naum Koen, Founder and CEO of GEMGOW, says that the main objective of GEMGOW platform is to create a focused virtual space where investors and companies in gems and jewelry industry can engage in profitable trade relationships, regardless of location or language.

The value of stones currently available on the platform exceeds 150 million US Dollars. This new partnership with HBK is expected to trigger further growth of GEMGOW platform and to further increase value to its net worth in the market.

GEMGOW was developed in 2017 by the NY Koen Group in Dubai. The platform was created by successful cooperation of an international team of experts in the IT field, and experienced professionals in the field of diamonds and precious materials trade. NY Koen Group is a parent company holding, and has, under its umbrella, multiple companies with diverse experience in sectors related to the sale of precious stones, jewelry design, retail and information technology.

HBK’s Chairman, HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan commented, “We are proud to harness the power of online trading through this essential acquisition. Our group is vastly enriched by this new partnership with GEMGOW”.

