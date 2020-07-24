Geoffrey Weli-Wosu, Founder & CEO of Domineum, accepted into Forbes Business Council

LONDON, Jul 24, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Geoffrey Weli-Wosu, founder & CEO of Domineum Blockchain Solutions, founded to assist Governments and Companies to integrate blockchain into their operations, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Geoffrey was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Geoffrey into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally to make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As a member of Forbes Business Council, Geoffrey has access to a variety of opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Geoffrey will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

“I am honored to be accepted by the prestigious Forbes Business Council. Over the past few years I have admired the contributions the group has made to business communities around the world. As a member I will do my best to continue and expand on this great tradition. And I strongly believe that my participation will help further cement my leadership role in my community and industry. I look forward to a rewarding association with the members and thank them for this expression of confidence.”

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

