Getty Realty Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

JERICHO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) (“Getty” or the “Company”) announced today its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Highlights For The Second Quarter

Net earnings of $0.26 per share

Funds From Operations (FFO) of $0.44 per share

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) of $0.44 per share

Acquired three properties for an aggregate of $11.4 million

Completed two redevelopment projects

Collected 98% of contractual base rent and mortgage payments for the month of July and received payment for substantially all rent and mortgage deferrals that were due in July

“ We are pleased to deliver another quarter of solid performance, as we continue to successfully navigate the ongoing uncertain environment. Our results for the second quarter reflect the strength of our portfolio and the continued successful execution of our strategic initiatives, including select accretive acquisitions, redevelopment projects, and focused asset management,” stated Christopher J. Constant, Getty’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “ The resilience of our business is evident in our strong rent collections for the second quarter, which continued in July with the Company collecting 98% of contractual base rent and mortgage payments. We have also received substantially all of the deferrals that were due in July. Given Getty’s low leverage, ample liquidity and secure cash flow stream from our well-insulated portfolio of convenience store & gasoline station properties, we believe we remain well-positioned to grow our Company and continue to drive shareholder value.”

Net Earnings

The Company reported net earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, of $11.0 million, or $0.26 per share, as compared to net earnings of $13.2 million, or $0.32 per share, for the same period in 2019. The Company reported net earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2020, of $23.7 million, or $0.56 per share, as compared to net earnings of $24.1 million, or $0.58 per share, for the same period in 2019.

Funds From Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)

FFO for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $18.6 million, or $0.44 per share, as compared to $19.6 million, or $0.47 per share, for the same period in 2019. FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2020, was $38.6 million, or $0.91 per share, as compared to $37.5 million, or $0.90 per share, for the same period in 2019.

AFFO for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $18.6 million, or $0.44 per share, as compared to $18.1 million, or $0.43 per share, for the same period in 2019. AFFO for the six months ended June 30, 2020, was $37.9 million, or $0.90 per share, as compared to $35.7 million, or $0.86 per share, for the same period in 2019.

All per share amounts in this press release are presented on a fully diluted per common share basis, unless stated otherwise. FFO and AFFO are defined and reconciled to net earnings in the financial tables at the end of this release. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Results of Operations

Revenues from rental properties increased by $2.7 million to $36.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $33.6 million for the same period in 2019. Rental income contractually due from tenants included in revenues from rental properties was $31.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $29.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Revenues from rental properties increased by $4.2 million to $71.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $66.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Rental income contractually due from tenants included in revenues from rental properties was $63.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $58.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The growth in revenues from rental properties for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, was primarily due to revenue from properties acquired by the Company in 2020 and 2019, along with contractual rent increases.

Other income was $0.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $1.5 million for the same period in 2019. For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, other income was primarily attributable to $0.1 million received from insurance carriers for reimbursement of environmental costs. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, other income was primarily attributable to $1.4 million received from a legal settlement.

Property costs were $6.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $5.6 million for the same period in 2019. The increase in property costs for the three months ended June 30, 2020, was principally due to an increase in reimbursable real estate taxes and professional fees related to properties. Property costs were $11.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $11.1 million for the same period in 2019. The increase in property costs for the six months ended June 30, 2020, was principally due to an increase in reimbursable and non-reimbursable real estate taxes and professional fees related to properties, partially offset by a decrease in rent expense and professional fees related to property redevelopments.

Environmental expenses were $0.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $0.9 million for the same period in 2019. Environmental expenses were $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2019. The reduction in environmental expenses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, was principally due to decreases in net environmental estimates and accretion, partially offset by an increase in environmental legal and professional fees. Environmental expenses vary from period to period and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on the magnitude or the direction of changes in reported environmental expenses for one period, as compared to prior periods.

General and administrative expense was $4.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $3.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The increase in general and administrative expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was principally due to increase in employee-related expenses, and legal and other professional fees. General and administrative expense was $8.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $7.7 million for the same period in 2019. The increase in general and administrative expense for the six months ended June 30, 2020, was principally due to increases in employee-related expenses, and legal and other professional fees, partially offset by a decrease of non-recurring employee-related expenses attributable to retirement costs.

Impairment charges were $0.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $0.7 million for the same period in 2019. Impairment charges were $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, and 2019. Impairment charges for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, were primarily attributable to the effect of adding asset retirement costs due to changes in estimates associated with the Company’s environmental liabilities, reductions in estimated undiscounted cash flows expected to be received during the assumed holding period for certain of its properties, and reductions in estimated sales prices from third-party offers based on signed contracts, letters of intent or indicative bids for certain of its properties.

Portfolio and Redevelopment Activities

During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company acquired fee simple interests in three properties for $11.4 million in the aggregate. The properties are located in New York and Ohio.

Rent commenced on two completed redevelopment projects that were placed back into service in the Company’s net lease portfolio during the second quarter 2020. Since the inception of the redevelopment program in 2015, the Company has completed 17 redevelopment projects.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company was actively redeveloping six of its properties either as a new convenience and gasoline use or for alternative single-tenant net lease retail uses. In addition to the six properties currently classified as redevelopment, the Company is in various stages of feasibility and planning for the recapture of select properties from its net lease portfolio that are suitable for redevelopment to either a new convenience and gasoline use or for alternative single-tenant net lease retail uses. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had signed leases on three properties that are currently part of its net lease portfolio, which will be recaptured and transferred to redevelopment when the appropriate entitlements, permits and approvals have been secured.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $525.0 million of outstanding indebtedness with a weighted average interest rate of 4.6% and weighted average maturity of 4.9 years. The Company’s indebtedness consisted of an aggregate principal amount of $450.0 million of senior unsecured notes and $75.0 million borrowings outstanding under the credit agreement. Total cash and cash equivalents were $27.1 million as of June 30, 2020, and the Company has $225.0 million of undrawn capacity on its unsecured revolving credit facility.

COVID-19 Update

During and subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the world has continued to be impacted by the spread of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”), which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant economic uncertainty and volatility. While the Company has not incurred significant disruptions to its financial results thus far from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is unable to accurately predict the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will in the future impact its business, operations and financial results. Any future impact to the Company’s business, operations and financial results will depend on numerous evolving factors, including: the duration and scope of the pandemic; governmental, business and individuals’ actions that have been and continue to be taken in response to the pandemic; the impact on economic activity from the pandemic and actions taken in response; the effect on the Company’s tenants and their businesses; the ability of tenants to make their rental payments and any closures of tenants’ facilities. Any of these events could materially adversely impact the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operations or stock price.

The Company is continuously monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on its tenants, operations and financial results. In light of this evolving environment, the Company is providing the following updates which are as of July 22, 2020:

For the month of July, the Company received 98% of contractual base rent and mortgage payments.

The Company has granted deferrals for 0.6% of July base rent and mortgage payments to select tenants and mortgagors who have, due to COVID-19 related economic difficulty, asked for relief.

The remainder of uncollected payments due to the Company for July, approximately 1.4%, have been abated or deemed to be uncollectable.

The Company received substantially all of the rent or mortgage deferrals repayments that were due for the month of July.

2020 Guidance

Given the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the related shelter-in-place restrictions, and the length and depth of economic impact to the US economy and businesses, the Company has previously withdrawn its 2020 earnings guidance.

Webcast Information

Getty Realty Corp. will host a webcast on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Participants may access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company’s website at ir.gettyrealty.com. To participate in the call, please dial (877) 423-9813, or (201) 689-8573 for international participants, twenty minutes before the scheduled start.

A replay will be available on Thursday, July 23, 2020, beginning at 11:30 a.m. EDT through 11:59 p.m. EDT, Thursday, July 30, 2020. To access the replay, please dial (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 13706727.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 887 properties and leased 59 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to measurements defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company also focuses on Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) to measure its performance. FFO and AFFO are generally considered by analysts and investors to be appropriate supplemental non-GAAP measures of the performance of REITs. FFO and AFFO are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, FFO and AFFO are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Neither FFO nor AFFO represent cash generated from operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP and therefore these measures should not be considered an alternative for GAAP net earnings or as a measure of liquidity. These measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s performance in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts as GAAP net earnings before depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, gains or losses on dispositions of real estate, impairment charges and cumulative effect of accounting change. The Company’s definition of AFFO is defined as FFO less (i) Revenue Recognition Adjustments (net of allowances), (ii) non-cash changes in environmental estimates, (iii) non-cash environmental accretion expense, (iv) environmental litigation accruals, (v) insurance reimbursements, (vi) legal settlements and judgments, (vii) acquisition costs expensed and (viii) other unusual items that are not reflective of the Company’s core operating performance. Other REITs may use definitions of FFO and/or AFFO that are different than the Company’s and, accordingly, may not be comparable.

The Company believes that FFO and AFFO are helpful to analysts and investors in measuring our performance because both FFO and AFFO exclude various items included in GAAP net earnings that do not relate to, or are not indicative of, our core operating performance. FFO excludes various items such as depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, gains or losses on dispositions of real estate and impairment charges. In the Company’s case, however, GAAP net earnings and FFO typically include the impact of revenue recognition adjustments comprised of deferred rental revenue (straight-line rental revenue), the net amortization of above-market and below-market leases, adjustments recorded for recognition of rental income recognized from direct financing leases on revenues from rental properties and the amortization of deferred lease incentives, as offset by the impact of related collection reserves. Deferred rental revenue results primarily from fixed rental increases scheduled under certain leases with the Company’s tenants. In accordance with GAAP, the aggregate minimum rent due over the current term of these leases is recognized on a straight-line basis rather than when payment is contractually due. The present value of the difference between the fair market rent and the contractual rent for in-place leases at the time properties are acquired is amortized into revenue from rental properties over the remaining lives of the in-place leases. Income from direct financing leases is recognized over the lease terms using the effective interest method, which produces a constant periodic rate of return on the net investments in the leased properties. The amortization of deferred lease incentives represents the Company’s funding commitment in certain leases, which deferred expense is recognized on a straight-line basis as a reduction of rental revenue. GAAP net earnings and FFO include non-cash changes in environmental estimates and environmental accretion expense, which do not impact the Company’s recurring cash flow. GAAP net earnings and FFO also include environmental litigation accruals, insurance reimbursements, and legal settlements and judgments, which items are not indicative of the Company’s core operating performance. GAAP net earnings and FFO from time to time may also include acquisition costs expensed and other unusual items that are not reflective of the Company’s core operating performance. Acquisition costs are expensed, generally in the period when properties are acquired and are not reflective of our core operating performance.

The Company pays particular attention to AFFO, as the Company believes it best represents its core operating performance. In the Company’s view, AFFO provides a more accurate depiction than FFO of its core operating performance. By providing AFFO, the Company believes that it is presenting useful information that assists analysts and investors to better assess its core operating performance. Further, the Company believes that AFFO is useful in comparing the sustainability of its core operating performance with the sustainability of the core operating performance of other real estate companies. For a tabular reconciliation of FFO and AFFO to GAAP net earnings, see the table captioned “ Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations” herein included.

Forward-Looking Statements

CERTAIN STATEMENTS CONTAINED HEREIN MAY CONSTITUTE “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995. WHEN THE WORDS “BELIEVES,” “EXPECTS,” “PLANS,” “PROJECTS,” “ESTIMATES,” “ANTICIPATES,” “PREDICTS” AND SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS ARE USED, THEY IDENTIFY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON MANAGEMENT’S CURRENT BELIEFS AND ASSUMPTIONS AND INFORMATION CURRENTLY AVAILABLE TO MANAGEMENT AND INVOLVE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES AND OTHER FACTORS WHICH MAY CAUSE THE ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE COMPANY TO BE MATERIALLY DIFFERENT FROM ANY FUTURE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. EXAMPLES OF FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO, THOSE MADE BY MR. CONSTANT, STATEMENTS REGARDING THE RECAPTURE AND TRANSFER OF CERTAIN NET LEASE RETAIL PROPERTIES, STATEMENTS REGARDING THE ABILITY TO OBTAIN APPROPRIATE PERMITS AND APPROVALS, AND STATEMENTS REGARDING AFFO AS A MEASURE BEST REPRESENTING CORE OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND ITS UTILITY IN COMPARING THE SUSTAINABILITY OF OUR CORE OPERATING PERFORMANCE WITH THE SUSTAINABILITY OF THE CORE OPERATING PERFORMANCE OF OTHER REITS.

INFORMATION CONCERNING FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY’S ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CAN BE FOUND ELSEWHERE IN THIS PRESS RELEASE, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, THOSE STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND IN THE COMPANY’S PERIODIC REPORTS FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION. THE COMPANY UNDERTAKES NO OBLIGATION TO PUBLICLY RELEASE REVISIONS TO THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS TO REFLECT FUTURE EVENTS OR CIRCUMSTANCES OR REFLECT THE OCCURRENCE OF UNANTICIPATED EVENTS.

GETTY REALTY CORP.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)



(in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,



2020 December 31,



2019 ASSETS Real estate: Land $ 681,144 $ 669,351 Buildings and improvements 491,912 442,220 Construction in progress 965 2,080 1,174,021 1,113,651 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (175,499 ) (165,892 ) Real estate, net 998,522 947,759 Investment in direct financing leases, net 79,767 82,366 Notes and mortgages receivable 29,675 30,855 Cash and cash equivalents 25,111 21,781 Restricted cash 2,009 1,883 Deferred rent receivable 42,879 41,252 Accounts receivable 3,945 3,063 Right-of-use assets – operating 17,953 21,191 Right-of-use assets – finance 875 987 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 64,064 60,640 Total assets $ 1,264,800 $ 1,211,777 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Borrowings under credit agreement $ 75,000 $ 20,000 Senior unsecured notes, net 449,146 449,065 Environmental remediation obligations 49,273 50,723 Dividends payable 15,768 15,557 Lease liability – operating 18,614 21,844 Lease liability – finance 3,879 4,191 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 58,612 60,958 Total liabilities 670,292 622,338 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; unissued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 41,796,469 and 41,367,846 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 418 414 Additional paid-in capital 669,805 656,127 Dividends paid in excess of earnings (75,715 ) (67,102 ) Total stockholders’ equity 594,508 589,439 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,264,800 $ 1,211,777

GETTY REALTY CORP.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(Unaudited)



(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Revenues from rental properties $ 36,336 $ 33,560 $ 70,986 $ 66,847 Interest on notes and mortgages receivable 668 728 1,381 1,490 Total revenues 37,004 34,288 72,367 68,337 Operating expenses: Property costs 6,391 5,643 11,326 11,138 Impairments 507 701 1,538 1,472 Environmental 830 855 1,051 1,758 General and administrative 4,545 3,685 8,613 7,747 Depreciation and amortization 7,325 6,151 14,422 12,250 Total operating expenses 19,598 17,035 36,950 34,365 Gain (loss) on dispositions of real estate 187 427 1,056 376 Operating income 17,593 17,680 36,473 34,348 Other income (expense), net 61 1,504 556 1,709 Interest expense (6,681 ) (5,986 ) (13,356 ) (11,932 ) Net earnings $ 10,973 $ 13,198 $ 23,673 $ 24,125 Basic earnings per common share: Net earnings $ 0.26 $ 0.32 $ 0.56 $ 0.58 Diluted earnings per common share: Net earnings $ 0.26 $ 0.32 $ 0.56 $ 0.58 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 41,456 41,024 41,420 40,949 Diluted 41,467 41,049 41,445 40,968

GETTY REALTY CORP.



RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO



FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND



ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS



(Unaudited)



(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net earnings $ 10,973 $ 13,198 $ 23,673 $ 24,125 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 7,325 6,151 14,422 12,250 (Gain) loss on dispositions of real estate (187 ) (427 ) (1,056 ) (376 ) Impairments 507 701 1,538 1,472 Funds from operations 18,618 19,623 38,577 37,471 Revenue recognition adjustments 86 (235 ) 156 (614 ) Changes in environmental estimates (440 ) (218 ) (1,228 ) (559 ) Accretion expense 455 494 922 1,032 Environmental litigation accruals — (18 ) — 27 Insurance reimbursements (96 ) (79 ) (96 ) (270 ) Legal settlements and judgments — (1,422 ) (424 ) (1,422 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ 18,623 $ 18,145 $ 37,907 $ 35,665 Basic per share amounts: Earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.32 $ 0.56 $ 0.58 Funds from operations per share 0.44 0.47 0.91 0.90 Adjusted funds from operations per share $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.90 $ 0.86 Diluted per share amounts: Earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.32 $ 0.56 $ 0.58 Funds from operations per share 0.44 0.47 0.91 0.90 Adjusted funds from operations per share $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.90 $ 0.86 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 41,456 41,024 41,420 40,949 Diluted 41,467 41,049 41,445 40,968

