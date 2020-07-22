Glance for Financial Services Receives Customer Magazine 2020 Contact Center Product of the Year Honors

Visual Engagement Solution Enables Financial Services Providers to Add Live Agent Support and Consultation Capabilities into Apps and Websites

WAKEFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / Glance (www.glance.net), a leading provider of visual engagement solutions that enable organizations to deepen customer relationships and transform digital customer interactions into brand-building and revenue-generation opportunities, announced that CUSTOMER Magazine has selected its Glance for Financial Services solution as a recipient of its 2020 Contact Center Product of the Year award. Produced by Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC), CUSTOMER Magazine is one of the most influential publications covering the business communications sector.

Introduced in April, 2020, Glance for Financial Services is a cloud-based solution that enables banks, lenders and wealth management firms to add live in-app customer support and consulting capabilities to any existing website, browser app, or native mobile app. The solution includes reliable and secure cobrowse, screen share and video capabilities that enable financial institutions to enhance customer service, lower operating costs, increase revenue, deliver in-app consultation, and build brand loyalty. Glance for Financial Services works across all major browsers and devices, and can be integrated with the financial institution’s infrastructure, including core banking, CRM, contact center, e-signature, document management, and enterprise communications platforms.

“We are very proud that CUSTOMER Magazine recognizes the tremendous value that Glance for Financial Services delivers to organizations in the financial services sector, particularly when bankers, loan officers, wealth managers, and service representatives must satisfy customer expectations in an environment that severely curtails traditional in-branch interactions,” said Tom Martin, Glance’s chief executive officer. “As the impact of the pandemic continues, we are seeing digital channels gain even more adoption in the financial sector, enabling visual engagement solutions such as ours to become essential tools for delivering the positive experiences that customers demand.”

According to Rich Tehrani, TMC’s CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief, Glance for Financial Services is well positioned to address the evolving dynamics of the financial services sector.

“Large financial institutions understand that while digital tools have enormous value for delivering customer service, customers still value the human touch,” explained Tehrani. “Solutions such as Glance for Financial Services improve the customer experience for these organizations, and will play a pivotal role in helping banks and other organizations win and retain customers as market dynamics continue to evolve.”

About Glance Networks

Glance Networks transforms the customer experience by enabling visual engagement for today’s enterprise. We are one of the world’s simplest, most reliable, and secure solutions that empower companies to see, show, and share anything online, creating a frictionless path to great experiences in sales, support, and service. The result of Glance visual engagement technology is improved customer satisfaction, long-term customer loyalty, higher service center efficiency, and increased revenue growth. Glance partners include Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Docutech. For more information, please go to www.glance.net.

Public Relations Contact

Glenn Goldberg

Chief Executive Officer

Parallel Communications Group

516-705-6116

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: Glance Networks

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/598458/Glance-for-Financial-Services-Receives-Customer-Magazine-2020-Contact-Center-Product-of-the-Year-Honors