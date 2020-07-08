GlobeX Data Identifies Direct to Business and Consumer Targets for its Sekur Swiss Hosted Anti-Phishing Encrypted Email and Messaging Solution

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (“GlobeX” or the “Company”), the leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to announce that it has identified several sectors and targets to start promoting and launching its Swiss hosted secure communications solution called Sekur. The Company has had several discussions with social media and marketing companies in order to launch the Sekur solution first in the USA, and later in other countries. This strategy is a direct to business and direct to consumer strategy and is in addition to the Company’s strategy of partnering with channel partners in the USA and Canada. The Company plans to launch to to 100,000 targeted premium consumers and professionals in the legal, financial, medical and real estate sectors in the USA as a first target.

The advantage of launching and targeting businesses directly is that the Company can save up to 50% in profit sharing with channel partners. The Company is planning continue with this strategy during the introductory phase of Sekur in order to get a wider audience and viral adoption of Sekur.

Sekur is the Company’s Swiss hosted secure communications suite, which includes encrypted messaging with self-destruct timer powered by the Company’s and an encrypted email service. The Company plans to push the Sekur brand as a secure communications suite in addition to its existing DigitalSafe brand which is the Company’s document management and collaboration suite. The Company plans to offer Sekur in late July 2020 for an introductory price of USD 9.99/user/month or USD 99.90/user/year and will include 100GB of email and message storage. Sekur will also come in other versions, Sekur Messenger for encrypted messaging only, Sekur Email which will only have encrypted email, and Sekur for encrypted messaging and email rolled into one solution. Future releases of Sekur including voice and video encryption and video conferencing will be deployed in the next 12 months and will have different price points.

The service will include the Company’s proprietary and newly branded features called SekurSend® and SekurReply® anti-phishing encrypted email solution. SekurSend® lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur’s encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply®, without the recipient having to purchase Sekur. This is also a guarantee to eliminate BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, Sekur will include the Company’s latest technology improvements made on its Custodia email platform, which include full control of email delivery, data export for SMB and large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology (“DLP”) with real time continuous archiving. These technologies are very much in demand from financial institutions and larger enterprises.

One of the many Privacy and security features of Sekur is that the user does not register with their phone number, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy. Just recently, according to an article written by Lindsey O’Donnell and posted on the website threatpost.com on June 5 2020, it was disclosed that WhatsApp phone numbers and users were searchable on Google, creating a massive security and privacy breach. Earlier in the year, an article was written about a similar flaw affecting all businesses, NGOs, UN and non-profit organizations, where WhatsApp Group members were also compromised and searchable in a reverse engineering trick done on Google.

Recent data breaches in messaging applications and in particular in the WhatsApp application have created a certain urgency for businesses to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile devices.

Sekur eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user’s phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user’s phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well. Sekur issues each user a username and a PTM number. The PTM number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other PTM users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX’s proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

GlobeX Data plans to offer Sekur as a secure and private alternative mostly for business users, however, consumers are also in search of more private and secure email and messaging solutions in light of all the cyber-attacks that are increasing due to WFH trends. The Company has already received interest from its partner America Movil, and plans to offer Sekur to all its global partners, starting August 2020. The service will be available for purchase by the end of July 2020 at https://www.sekur.com.

GlobeX’s Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users’ data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection (“FADP”) of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked “secret official discussions.” In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

