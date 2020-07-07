HilltopSecurities Expands Wealth Management Presence in Los Angeles, Opens Branch Office in Sherman Oaks

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) recently opened a new Wealth Management branch office in Sherman Oaks, California, located at 15301 Ventura Blvd, Building B, Suite 410.

The Sherman Oaks branch is HilltopSecurities’ second wealth management office in the greater Los Angeles area. The firm’s Beverly Hills office was originally opened upon the founding of M.L. Stern & Co., an independent broker-dealer, in 1980. HilltopSecurities acquired M.L. Stern in 2008 and has operated the office ever since. Leading the branch is Senior Vice President and Branch Manager Peter Cappos, a 26-year veteran of the firm.

“HilltopSecurities has a well-established presence in Southern California, particularly among high-net-worth individual investors,” said John Muschalek, senior managing director and head of HilltopSecurities Wealth Management. “Our Sherman Oaks office reflects HilltopSecurities’ commitment to grow brand recognition, serve our clients, and attract high quality financial professionals in the region.”

The Sherman Oaks branch houses 18 Private Client Group financial professionals and 10 support staff members who provide financial planning and investment management services to existing and prospective clients.

“Our new location in Sherman Oaks positions us to serve an expanded client base throughout Los Angeles,” said Alan Lennick, Pacific coast regional director and senior vice president of practice management. “In the past year, HilltopSecurities has invested heavily in new technologies and marketing initiatives to better serve our wealth management clients and financial professionals. The new location represents another milestone as we grow our presence and capabilities in this important market.”

HilltopSecurities’ Wealth Management division maintains a sizable presence in California, with additional Private Client Group offices in Del Mar, Monterey, Roseville, San Diego, and San Francisco, comprised of approximately 30 financial professionals and 17 support staff members.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

