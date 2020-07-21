If you have an important test around the corner or are working hard to perfect a paper, you will likely have your head stuck in the books many hours of the day. However, if you are struggling to concentrate on a topic or you are failing to absorb a paragraph, it could make cramming for an exam seem almost impossible.

Rather than closing the books and admitting defeat, you might be wise to turn on some music to improve your focus and help you to pass a test with flying colors. Keep reading to find out how music can help you study.

Heroic Songs Improve Your Self-Confidence

Various studies have found that music can impact a person’s mood and emotions. As it is common to experience feelings of self-doubt when on a course, music could improve your confidence levels. It is important to note that the music you choose to listen to can influence your thoughts.

For example, a study has found that heroic-sounding songs could evoke more motivating, positive, and exciting thoughts. However, sad music could lead to demotivated or calm thoughts. So, if a song doesn’t make you feel empowered or optimistic, skip it or find a new playlist.

Lower Your Stress Levels

Studying for a life-altering test or writing a crucial paper can place a great deal of stress on a person’s shoulders. If you are feeling anxious on a course, you could turn on some music to lower your stress levels. Slow classical musical could help a person to relax their mind and body, as it can slow down their heart rate, decrease blood pressure, and reduce their stress hormone levels. It can be an effective stress management tool when studying.

Even if you don’t enjoy classical music, it might be worth giving it a try when looking for calming music to improve your mental and physical health. If there are no classical songs you like, listen to soothing music that will make you feel happier, as this can release endorphins, which can make you feel less stressed and anxious.

Listen to Lyric-Free Songs for Better Focus

Many people are now studying online to obtain a degree in their own homes and at their own pace. Of course, they will need to have both focus and commitment to complete a program with ease, which music can help with.

For example, if you have chosen to embark on one of the online DNP programs to become a family nurse practitioner or neonatal nurse practitioner, you will likely be taking the course rather seriously. To ensure your concentration isn’t affected when listening to music, listen to lyric-free, rhythmic songs, which can help your mind to focus on your studies. As mentioned earlier, listen to motivational or calming music to improve your mood and mindset.

Put on Headphones to Block Out Unwanted Distractions

Your home might be filled with many unwanted distractions, such as loved ones’ chattering, the sound of neighbors partying with their friends, or a dog barking nearby. If this is the case, you could block out any noise by putting on some headphones before picking up a textbook or tackling a paper. It will eliminate background noise and you could absorb information to pass a test and gain your sought-after qualification.

Make Studying More Enjoyable

While cramming the books will be essential for obtaining a qualification, it could feel a little monotonous. Listening to music could stop you from watching TV or going out with friends, as it can make studying less boring while lifting your mood. Plus, a song could help you to memorize a subject or shape how you feel towards the book you are reading.

Use Songs to Retain Information

Petr Janata, a cognitive neuroscientist, embarked on two studies to prove music was linked to memory and emotion. During his first study, he discovered that music could “serve as a potent trigger for retrieving memories.”

A later study focused on functional magnetic resonance imaging of various students’ brains. After playing many songs from their youth, each student would answer questions about their tune, song familiarity, feelings, and whether it helped them recall a memory or incident. The research found that music was strongly connected to memory and emotions.

It might, therefore, be beneficial to listen to various songs when hitting the books before a big test, as it could help you to remember one or more key facts or stats.

Music Can Provide Cognitive Exercise

It might surprise you to learn that music can provide the brain with cognitive exercise, so it will be better prepared for future challenges. It is for this reason why studies have found that people who experienced musical training before the age of seven years old have healthier brains. Plus, they are less likely to develop brain disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease. It is never too late to start exercising your brain with music, as you could improve its performance by listening to your favorite songs while you study.

Sleep Better Each Night

After many hours of intense studying, your brain might be buzzing with information you will want to adsorb. However, a sleepless night could increase fatigue and stress, which can make it difficult to retain information. Rather than allowing insomnia to destroy your academic success, listen to music to help you drift off to the land of nod each night.

As stated earlier, classical music can help a student to relax both their mind and body. It could help to turn on Claude Debussy or Johann Sebastian Bach at the end of a study session. It could make shut-eye much easier, and you will wake up feeling refreshed and ready to tackle an exam.

So, if you want to make a test or paper a breeze, listen to music that complements your taste, boosts your mood, and relaxes your mind and body. It could lead to greater focus, more brainpower, lower stress levels, increased self-confidence, and a better night’s sleep.