Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Q2 2020 Earnings Call

McKINNEY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, will hold a conference call to discuss 2020 second quarter results on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 8:30 am EST. The related press release will be issued Monday, July 27, 2020 at 5:00 pm EST.

Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed by the webcast link, https://webcasts.eqs.com/indepbankgroup20200728/en or by calling 1-877-407-0989 and by identifying the meeting number 13706219 or by identifying “Independent Bank Group Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call”. The conference materials will also be available by accessing the Investor Relations page of our website, www.ibtx.com. A recording of the conference call and the conference materials will be available from July 29, 2020 through August 13, 2020 on our website.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

CONTACTS:

Analysts/Investors:

Paul Langdale

Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Development

(972) 562-9004

plangdale@ibtx.com

Media:

James Tippit

Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate Responsibility

(972) 562-9004

jtippit@ibtx.com

