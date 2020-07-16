KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to FREED ABS Trust 2020-3FP

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by FREED ABS Trust 2020-3FP (“FREED 2020-3FP”), a consumer loan asset-backed securities transaction.

The financial impact of COVID-19 has resulted in an economic slowdown and high unemployment, which can adversely impact the performance of the transaction and unsecured consumer loans in general. Owing to this risk, KBRA increased its base case default assumptions for the subject pool in a manner that was consistent with a recent portfolio reviews of the sector. A review conducted in April resulted in six ratings from two FREED securitizations being placed on Watch Developing or Downgrade. Since that time, credit enhancement has increased for all of those securities and the underlying collateral demonstrated improved performance as the numbers of impaired borrowers declined. Of the six ratings, five were recently removed from Watch and affirmed. The Watch Status for the Class C notes from FREED ABS Trust 2020-1 was changed to Developing from Downgrade. For more information on the reviews see U.S. Unsecured Consumer ABS Ratings Maintains Watch Report and U.S. Unsecured Consumer ABS Securities on Watch Report.

The collateral in the FREED 2020-3FP deal includes approximately $241.5 million of F+ loans, as of the June 30, 2020 cutoff date. The preliminary ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 53.00% for the Class A notes to 18.50% for the Class C notes.

This transaction represents the seventh overall ABS securitization collateralized by unsecured consumer loans originated through Freedom Financial Asset Management. Freedom Financial Network (“FFN”), the parent company to FFAM, is a San Mateo, CA based company with operations in Tempe, AZ. FFN was founded in 2002 and offers consumer debt settlement services such as: consumer education, installment loans, and debt restructuring, through its three subsidiary companies (“Freedom Debt Relief, LLC (“FDR”), FFAM, and bills.com) and a fund (“Freedom Consumer Credit Fund” or “FCCF”). Since 2002 two private equity firms, Vulcan Capital, and Stone Point Capital have invested in Pantheon Partners, LLC which is the parent holding company of FFN.

KBRA applied its Global Consumer Loan ABS Rating Methodology and Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and FFAM’s historical gross loss data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of FFAM, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

