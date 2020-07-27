Khoros Launches New Data Hosting Location in Sydney, Australia

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AllWaysConnected—Khoros, a global leader in digital-first customer engagement software, today announced the launch of its newest data hosting location in Sydney, Australia, which will allow the company to deliver enhanced software performance and data privacy confidence for its customers in Australia and New Zealand.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is one of the fastest-growing markets for Khoros, given its accelerated pace toward digital transformation and widespread shift to cloud computing. With local data hosting, Khoros is even better equipped to provide customers with an industry-leading platform experience and best-in-class solutions for digital care, social media marketing, and brand communities.

Partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Khoros expanded its infrastructure to include AWS’ Sydney data centres where it now hosts its Khoros Care product for local customers. Leveraging AWS’ data centres, Khoros now delivers new platform features and software upgrades more quickly and more efficiently through a secure and reliable network. Most importantly, it enhances Khoros’ data privacy for its customers in regulated industries, such as financial services, government, telecommunications, and airlines. With local data hosting, Khoros can hedge against centralized incidents and threats to business continuity, while meeting compliance laws and regulations specific to the region. It continues to enable Khoros to provide the highest standard of private, secure conversations over digital channels in compliance with Australian data sovereignty requirements.

“Launching a local data hosting location in Sydney represents our long-term commitment to Australia and New Zealand, prioritizing our efforts to reduce network latency, strengthen our support of protecting the data sovereignty of local customer data, and, ultimately, advance the Khoros platform experience locally,” said Booth Fellers, Khoros vice president of APAC. “We’re excited to continue to support and invest in our Australian and New Zealand customers as they scale, grow, and transform their businesses to create customers for life.”

Khoros hosts its software data in four AWS regions, including the Western United States, Eastern United States, Western Europe, and APAC (Sydney).

