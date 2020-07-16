Kibo’s Certona and Monetate Both Named as Leaders in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines

Kibo’s Certona and Monetate Offerings are Both Positioned in the Leader Quadrant for Third Consecutive Year

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kibo, a leader in unified commerce, today announced that Gartner has positioned Certona and Monetate, both Kibo offerings, as Leaders in its 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines. This is the third consecutive year that the two products have both been named in the Leader position by Gartner. Kibo acquired Certona and Monetate in 2019 and has integrated both personalization technology platforms into its unified commerce platform.

In the report, Gartner notes that, “The personalization process creates relevant, individualized interactions between a company and its audiences to enhance the recipient’s experience. It uses insight based on unique recipient behavioral data, as well as behavioral data of similar individuals, to deliver an experience to meet specific needs and preferences.”

“Gartner has recognized our complementary, integrated personalization offerings from Certona and Monetate as Leaders for the third consecutive year. As part of the Kibo platform, these technologies deliver even more powerful personalization for our clients,” said David Post, CEO at Kibo, which owns Certona and Monetate.

In a recent study, Kibo found that companies with a personalization strategy that accounts for every customer touchpoint across marketing and ecommerce are significantly more likely to drive upwards of 400% ROI compared to companies with one-sided personalization approaches. With both Certona and Monetate, Kibo offers AI-driven personalization that empowers clients to deliver end-to-end personalized experiences in a flexible and scalable way.

“Kibo’s unified commerce platform delivers integrated personalization from both Certona and Monetate, layering seamlessly on top of our modern and extensible commerce offering. Our vision to deliver end-to-end personalization for our clients across every customer touchpoint is the best approach to modern commerce,” said David Post at Kibo.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Copyright and Quote Policy Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kibo

Kibo helps clients deliver on the promise of modern retail. Kibo’s Unified Commerce Platform is a modern and extensible platform that combines AI-driven personalization from industry leaders Certona and Monetate, omnichannel commerce, and distributed order management. Global clients like Office Depot, Taco Bell and Patagonia rely on Kibo to optimize across the web, mobile, search, in-store and across each and every fulfillment touchpoint for a truly end-to-end personalized commerce experience. Retailers can easily manage supply chain logistics, ecommerce and marketing personalization through one system, centralizing strategy, increasing agility and gaining valuable customer insights that maximizes return on investment.

Contacts

Mariana Fischbach



Ketner Group Communications (for Kibo)



mariana@ketnergroup.com

281-777-6351