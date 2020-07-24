Last Chance to Enter Best Friends Pet Hotel “Diamond In The Fluff” Before and After Grooming Photo Contest

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / Last chance to dance! As pets and people emerge from quarantine, Best Friends Pet Hotel celebrates the bond between pets and pet parents with “Diamond in the Fluff” Before and After Grooming Photo Contest. This friendly and furry contest ends at midnight today, July 24, and celebrates our love for our pets, no matter how “ruff” they look without grooming services. Contest entries are accepted at http://www.bestfriendspetcare.dog/diamondinthefluff through July 24. Your entry must include your “before” and “after” photos along with the pet’s story – how s/he became part of your family.

Both Best Friends Pet Hotel customers and our special celebrity guest judge Jonathan David will review submitted before and after photographs and choose the most dramatic to win grooming gift certificates and other great prizes… a fun way to celebrate our furry family members’ transformations. Four winners will be selected both by the celebrity judge (expert vote) and customers (popular vote) by August 14th.

According to celebrity judge Jonathan David, “During these tough times of quarantine, having your pet with you has been a real comfort. The downside is that they haven’t been groomed in months and I know in my salon, we are starting to see pets and we have our work cut out for us. If your furry best friend is looking a little ruff, enter this contest today and win great prizes – well deserved after months of self-quarantining,” said David.

We couldn’t be happier to celebrate our pets and pet parents with this exciting grooming photo contest,” said Darryl Sampson, Vice President, Operations and Growth. “With the help of our loyal guests and our celebrity groomer and judge, we can’t wait to see all the photos of our best friends transformed from ‘ruff’ to royalty. We are proud of our employee-owned organization and our pet parents at 31 locations nationwide for making the best out of a rough situation.”

About Best Friends Pet Hotel: Founded in 1995 and currently employee-owned, Best Friends Pet Hotel has enjoyed “leader of the pack” status for nearly 25 years. With 31 locations, including Walt Disney World, we strive to provide customers with the absolute best pet care in a convenient and friendly atmosphere where safety, comfort, and fun are at the core of what we do. In addition to high quality grooming, Best Friends Pet Hotels offers boarding, Doggy Day Camp, and training services with full transparency, great communication with pet parents, the latest advances in safety, and a caring staff that loves your pet as much as they love their own. Many hotels offer outside and inside play areas designed with the latest advances in materials and safety. Learn more at http://www.bestfriendspetcare.com/. For more information, visit https://www.bestfriendspetcare.com.

Media Contact:

Julie Dennehy

508-479-9848

julie@dennehypr.com

SOURCE: Best Friends Pet Hotel

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/598800/Last-Chance-to-Enter-Best-Friends-Pet-Hotel-Diamond-In-The-Fluff-Before-and-After-Grooming-Photo-Contest