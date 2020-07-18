Learn From Each Other and Work Together to Advance the Future: FWE 2020 Second Webinar on July 22

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2020 / The Forum for World Education (FWE) held its first webinar on June 30 and received an enthusiastic response from the audience. The experts who spoke at the meeting brought a lot of thoughtful points to the global audience about the influence of the global pandemic, the innovation of learning models, and the resulting impact and changes.

In the June webinar, Andreas Schleicher, Director for Education and Skills at the OECD, said: “Educators must make sure we educate our children of their future, not our past.” On 9 am EDT July 22, the Forum for World Education (FWE) will present the second webinar for this year. The topic of the webinar is “Meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the future of our worldwide education infrastructure: What can we do together?” FWE invited twelve guest speakers composed of education experts, policy makers and outstanding young leaders from the United States, France, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong and other countries and regions, focusing on the challenges faced by the education systems during the global pandemic. It aims to call on education policy makers to learn from the strengths of other countries and work together to promote education reform.

Dr. Cheng Davis, the founder and president of the Forum for World Education, once again pointed out that we live in an era of multiple crises. The raging new epidemic situation in the world has made us realize that the world needs proactive leaders. They should take the safety of people’s lives as their top priority and contribute to the orderly operation of the international community. Our education faces a myriad of huge challenges. The world’s 512 million children and adolescents under the age of 18 are the most affected. This is why the Forum for World Education (FWE) launched the second webinar.

The forum pointed out that education is a country’s public duty to deliver, which is correlated to the future of the nation. In this ever-changing era, we must notice that the future development of the education system should not be imprisoned by the cultures and ideologies of the countries. Only through active cooperation can we achieve a win-win situation. How should education policy makers in various countries learn from the successful experiences of other countries to promote the reform of their education policies? How can they further promote international cooperation at the scientific, professional and policy levels?

The guest speakers and panelists of the webinar include Andreas Schleicher, the Director of Education and Skills at the OECD; Condoleezza Rice, 66th Secretary of State of the United States; Susan Sclafani, the former US Assistant Secretary of Education; Dr. Cheng Davis, the founder and president of the Forum for World Education; Varnnee Chearavanont Ross, founder and director of Concordian International School in Thailand, Oon Seng Tan, center director of Singapore National Institute of Education; A. Lin Goodwin, Dean of the School of Education of the University of Hong Kong; Eric Hanushek, Senior Fellow at Hoover Institute, Stanford University; Brian Gill, director of the Mid-Atlantic Education Laboratory and Sophia Schleicher, the Youth Ambassador of FWE. All speakers from various countries will discuss from their respective professional fields about how each country can strengthen understanding and cooperation among government, education and the public sector to advocate sharing learning resources and innovative learning platforms to fight this global pandemic.

In addition, Christopher Rim, a FWE Young Leader who won President Obama’s Lifetime Achievement Award and the CEO of Command Education, and 2021 New York City Council candidate Abdourahamane Diallo will also share their experiences of how they made contributions to vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 pandemic in the webinar.

The non-profit organization Forum for World Education (FWE) was established in 2018 with its headquarter in Boston, MA. It has offices in many major cities around the world and is committed to providing an inclusive setting for global business leaders, former and current education decision makers, and world-renowned scholars to engage in ambitious and far-reaching conversations.

As one of the global online webinars focused on education after the outbreak of COVID-19, FWE webinars focus on education equity, people training, education innovation, and system reform from many angles.

In the June webinar, ministers of education, experts, scholars and distinguished youth representatives from seven countries of Europe, North America, Latin America and Africa participated in the event. Andreas Schleicher, Director of Education and Skills at the OECD, presented the OECD academic report with an in-depth analysis of the impact of the pandemic on the global education system with effective response measures. Thomas Friedman, New York columnist, international affairs commentator and three-time Pulitzer Prize winner, hosted the webinar as moderator.

The series of the Forum for World Education (FWE) 2020 webinars are broadcast around the world via online video live broadcast. Visitors can log on to the official website of the Forum for World Education (FWE) (www.fweforum.org) to watch live or playbacks.

