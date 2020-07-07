Legends Hospitality Partners With CLEARED4WORK to Bring Employees and Fans Back To Stadiums

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / Legends Hospitality, a premium experiences company that specializes in delivering holistic solutions for legendary brands, has established an exclusive partnership with CLEARED4WORK™, a market leader in COVID-19 return-to-work solutions, to bring employees and fans back to stadiums around the world.

Through this partnership, Legends will use CLEARED4WORK’s patent-pending platform to safely bring its’ employees back to work at venues across the U.S. In addition, Chelsea Health Solutions, the group behind Cleared4Work, and Legends will together launch CLEARED4FANS™, a core pillar in Legends’ Venue Reintegration Platform (VRP), a comprehensive program focused on fan experience, venue operations and technology designed to protect the public assembly guest by enabling a safe return to facilities.

“Our VRP program was developed in coordination with the foremost authorities, vendors, and technologies, such as CLEARED4WORK,” said Mike Morris, Legends Chief Information Officer. “Hygiene and health are critically important to the fan experience, and CLEARED4WORK is a proven solution that will allow for a safe return to our sports and entertainment venues, for both fans and employees.”

“After several years of creating the underlying digital health technology that powers CLEARED4WORK, we are excited to bring our medically-based platform into a partnership with the Legends Group whom we know have a tremendous commitment to the health and safety of their employees and the millions of the fans they serve in stadiums everywhere,” says Dr. Soumi Eachempati, Co-Founder and CEO of Chelsea Health Solutions.

CLEARED4WORK provides symptom monitoring, sophisticated contact tracing, tracking and trending, in addition to secure, mobile passes for employees which can be validated when entering any business location. These passes can be combined with temperature checks and test results for an additional layer of safety.

About CLEARED4WORK

CLEARED4WORK, is the latest solution from Chelsea Health Solutions, enabling its’ clients, and their employees and guests, to safely return to offices and venues across America. CLEARED4WORK is a patent-pending platform from Chelsea Health Solutions that provides a higher level of safety in the workplace where Covid-19 cases could occur and afflict other individuals. Pioneered from advanced technology by FluChecker.com, CLEARED4WORK includes an advanced symptom monitor that enables a review of each individuals’ risk factors for inspection or exposure.

CLEARED4WORK is easy to implement and can be integrated into the back-to-work plan of a new client within 24 hours. Prospective clients should visit www.cleared4work.com to learn more about getting a demonstration and configuration options and finding the product most suitable for their own needs.

About Legends

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide – Global Planning, Global Sales, Hospitality, Global Partnerships, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions – offering clients and partners a 360-degree service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports; collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit www.Legends.net and follow Legends at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheLegendsWay.

