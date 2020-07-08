Lemnisk Unveils Significant Platform Enhancements

BANGALORE, India, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Lemnisk, the world’s first real-time cross-channel marketing automation system built on an intelligent and secure Customer Data Platform (CDP), today announced the general availability of key features and enhancements to its product offering.

Lemnisk’s platform has been further upgraded this year with various enhancements such as probabilistic user data stitching across adtech and martech and social data sources, AI-based product recommendations, support for retail and e-commerce verticals, as well as deeper app personalization capabilities.

All of these features along with the existing capabilities like Ramanujan, an AI engine to orchestrate single user journeys, are now also available on a new and intuitive user interface that’s winning praise from customers for its ease of use.

The company is committed to building products around the key needs of its customers – acquiring new customers, engaging at scale with existing customers, and driving better RoI from the existing marketing stack and initiatives.

“We have emerged as one of the leading CDP players in Asia and the Middle East. Right from tying up with the biggest bank in UAE to forming a solid relationship with a leading South East Asian insurance brand to signing up India’s largest private bank, we’ve had a very successful run in the market so far. This year, we were also recognized by Forrester Research as a Leading Real-Time Interaction Management (RTIM) provider in its ‘Now Tech: RTIM, Q2 2020’ report,” said Subra Krishnan, CEO, Lemnisk.

Earlier this year, Lemnisk also expanded its support for verticals outside Banking, Insurance, and Financial Services. Customers in Retail, E-Commerce, Travel and Hospitality, and other verticals can also sign up for their acclaimed and proven Customer Data Platform.

“Our goal in 2020 is to effectively use our platform in tackling COVID-19 and the post pandemic digital imperative for our clients. With an AI-powered CDP as the bedrock, real-time marketing automation can transcend to a whole new level for marketers. Lemnisk’s tightly integrated and organic customer data platform can be a single tool that can effectively play the role of a first party DMP, Marketing Automation and Multi-Channel Personalization combined. This can bring significant simplification and cost efficiencies for marketers in the current environment,” added Subra.

About Lemnisk

Lemnisk Customer Data Platform delivers superior customer experiences that result in increased conversions, retention, and growth for enterprises. The key capabilities include:

Uniquely resolve a user in real-time across different data sources and channels

Create 1:1 personalized experiences for each user across multiple marketing channels

Orchestrate individual customer journeys on the right channels at the right time using a proprietary in-built AI engine called Ramanujan

Headquartered in Bangalore, Lemnisk has offices in Singapore, Dubai and Boston. Lemnisk is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified.

