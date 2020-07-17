Logistics Company, ArdentX, Continues To Thrive Amidst Pandemic

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2020 / The first quarter of 2020 ushered the world into a new and largely unprecedented era. In barely three months, statewide shutdowns became the norm across the world. With humans confined to their homes to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus, several industries that are co-dependent on human movement have all but collapsed. One such industry is transportation, with monthly transit ridership in the US down to 160.4 M from 2019’s 839.6 M (US Department of Transportation, Bureau of Transportation Statistics).

Significant Demand for Logistics Businesses

However, a certain subset of the transportation industry is thriving beyond the usual. Logistics, the business of moving goods and products from one point to another, has become one of the most essential services in today’s community. People now entirely rely on logistics companies, like ArdentX, to stock their supermarkets and provide them with daily groceries.

Several logistics businesses have undergone some significant changes to adjust to the new climate of the industry, ArdentX inclusive. “We leave entitlement at the door. This mindset and approach has been the main contributor to our success during the COVID-19 Pandemic,” says Connor Miller, co-founder of ArdentX who joined the organization in 2015 and was instrumental in shifting the hitherto transport company into the logistics industry. “We have pivoted some of our services to offer more drop trailer capacity, more expedited services,” he further explains, highlighting service upgrades the company has made to serve customers better. ” We accommodate last-minute requests to recover shipments from other trucking companies who have failed customers, and we offer communication and full visibility of our customer’s freight 24/7.”

Caring For Community and Employees

ArdentX is acclaimed as one of America’s leading logistics companies, offering a range of truck, air, and ocean freight and warehousing services at fair prices. In times like these, it is up to industry leaders to pave the way and set examples for other players. “We have shipped several loads of water and cleaning supplies at no charge to our customers during this time,” Miller says of the company’s relief efforts. “Our goal is to leave America better than it was when we started this company.”

Beyond caring for the community, placing staff wellbeing first is a priority. ArdentX regards its drivers as frontline workers and takes necessary steps to ensure their wellbeing, including abiding by CDC guidelines, implementing active testing, and undergoing proper and regular office sanitization. Miller also speaks of plans for a talent pool expansion in the coming years. “Our growth will be impacted heavily by our asset division. We have grown our trailer pool to 50 trailers and onboarded 50 drivers. We have also increased our efficiency through new technology advancements” he adds. “We are recruiting more and more drivers and hope to have over 150 drivers in our fleet by summer 2021.”

Standing Out in a saturated market

Having a high barrier to entry keeps competition to a bare minimum in the logistics business. However, it is still a tough call for medium-sized companies working alongside top players who have more resources at their disposal. This reality does not faze ArdentX as they have several secret weapons that keep them miles ahead of their competition. “The main difference between us and other companies is our fervent work ethic. We don’t leave the office at 5 pm, only to have you call trying to get an update on your shipment and never getting a hold of anyone” explains Miller. “We use high-end technology that gives us the ability to update our customers on their shipments in real-time, saving time and costs. We are always on call for you, and you can rest easy knowing that your freight is in our hands.”

CONTACT:

Company: DigitalEliteMedia

Naijablogguy@gmail.com

Contact Person: Samuel Sope

Location: Baltimore, MD

Email Address: chuksagugbue@gmail.com

SOURCE: Naijablogguy

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/597841/Logistics-Company-ArdentX-Continues-To-Thrive-Amidst-Pandemic