Mace Announces New Election to Board of Directors

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / Mace Security International Inc. (OTCQX:MACE) stockholders elected Jayne E. Juvan, partner of Tucker Ellis LLP, to its board of directors at the annual meeting of stockholders held on July 2, 2020. Juvan will serve on the board’s corporate governance committee.

“We are excited to welcome Jayne to our board of directors. She brings leadership in key areas that are critical to our future operations and strategy,” said Gary Medved president and CEO of Mace Security International Inc. “Jayne’s counsel and expertise will strengthen Mace’s ability to serve our stockholders, employees, and customers.”

“Jayne is an expert on corporate governance and compliance matters that drive board effectiveness. Both are significant areas of focus for the board. In her legal practice, she serves as an advisor to investors, boards of directors, and management teams on corporate transactions. She is also a frequent speaker on women’s leadership and is a super networker. We are excited and confident that she will provide valuable perspectives as we execute our strategy and enhance stockholder value. We look forward to her insights and are excited to have her on the board,” said Sanjay Singh, executive chairman of Mace Security International Inc.

As a partner at Tucker Ellis, Juvan serves as chair of the Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities & Capital Markets practice groups. Juvan counsels public and high-growth private companies, private equity firms, and venture capital firms from initial formation through all stages of the business life cycle.

Juvan’s election brings Mace’s total board membership to seven. She replaces Cheryl McMillan, who served on the board since 2018.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace Security International Inc. is a globally recognized leader in personal safety products. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the Company has spent more than 30 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand – the original trusted brand of pepper spray products. The Companies other leading brands include Tornado® Brand stun guns and pepper spray, and Vigilant® Brand alarms. The Company also offers aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Take Down® Brand.

Mace Security International distributes and supports its products and services through mass-market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels and through its website, www.mace.com. For more information, please visit www.mace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “projected,” “intend to” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic conditions, dependence on management, our ability to compete with competitors, dilution to shareholders, and limited capital resources.

Contacts:

Gary E. Medved

President and Chief Executive Officer

gmedved@mace.com

SOURCE: Mace Security International Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/597721/Mace-Announces-New-Election-to-Board-of-Directors