Magnifi Integrated Video Conferencing and Scheduling Platform Partners with MaRS Discovery District For Launch of Remote Volunteer Office Hours Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / Magnifi announced a partnership today with MaRS Discovery District aimed at allowing MaRS’ startup advisors to video-consult remotely with its portfolio companies.

Under the partnership, MaRS will implement Magnifi’s innovative integrated video conferencing and scheduling platform as the primary route for MaRS advisors to connect with and guide ventures enrolled in the Volunteer Advisor Office Hours program.

MaRS clients will be able to book video consultations with MaRS’ advisors via Magnifi’s Outlook, Google, and iCal calendar integration capability. Magnifi’s secure, browser-based video and audio conferencing platform will enable face-to-face remote consultations between MaRS portfolio companies and Advisors.

“We are so pleased to be working with Magnifi on our Volunteer Advisor Office Hours Program,” says Jane Kearns, VP, Growth Services for MaRS Discovery District. “It is always exciting when a MaRS venture has technology that can so clearly support the broader MaRS client portfolio. We look forward to continuing to work with Magnifi as we support the growth of the Canadian innovation ecosystem.”

Magnifi’s suite of browser-based integrated video conferencing products can be used on any supported device, with no downloads required. This allows MaRS to seamlessly offer the personalized support of its essential Remote Volunteer Office Hours Program to all MaRS’ ventures.

“We are delighted to be able to support and collaborate with MaRS on this important initiative and to assist in the ongoing growth of the innovation ecosystem,” says Ted Boyd, CEO of Magnifi. “Magnifi’s patented technology, integrated calendaring and secure browser-based video solution is a great fit for the Volunteer Advisor Office Hours program.”

Magnifi is working with MaRS to on-board its advisors and portfolio companies in the weeks and months ahead.

About Magnifi

Magnifi offers patented secure, browser-based video and audio conferencing with embedded calendar integration and payment technology from its website at magnifi.io. Professional services practitioners, solopreneurs and consultants are able to quickly and easily deliver and get paid for their services via one smooth integrated workflow.

