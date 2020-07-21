MentorMate Cloud Center of Excellence Continues to Expand

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Custom software development firm MentorMate’s Cloud Center of Excellence (CCOE) has rapidly expanded its team and certifications. As demand for cloud services has increased, 33 individuals at MentorMate have achieved more than 100 certifications and accreditations between Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure in the past year.

“What sets our team of cloud experts apart is not only the number of certifications but the fact that we aren’t set on one cloud service provider,” said David Tran, MentorMate VP of Solutions. “By growing our expertise across the two largest cloud service providers as well as others, we can align our clients with the most cost-effective and best fit service for their business.”

In response to demand from clients and looking for new areas to grow the company, MentorMate made the decision to invest in expanding its CCOE. MentorMate is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and part of the Amazon Partner Network and a Microsoft Partner. Additionally, MentorMate’s experts are well versed in smaller cloud services like Google Cloud.

“The growth in team size and depth of knowledge over the last year has been remarkable,” said Daniel Rankov, Cloud and DevOps Manager. “Our team possesses the knowledge and experience to shorten time to develop and launch new solutions, modernize legacy technology, cloud migrations, and improving the speed of innovation while ensuring high security and compliance standards. I couldn’t be more proud of our team and we don’t plan to slow down anytime soon.”

About MentorMate:

In 2001, MentorMate began developing mobile apps. In the years since, MentorMate’s robust list of services has grown to include strategic consulting, experience design, cloud services, project management, web development, quality assurance, continuation engineering, and, of course, mobile development. MentorMate delivers innovative software solutions that tackle tech challenges in healthcare, manufacturing, finance, education, and more. With teams in Minnesota, Sweden, and Bulgaria, MentorMate constantly pushes the boundaries and remains at the forefront of emerging technologies. Learn more at mentormate.com.

