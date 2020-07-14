Mexico Telecommunication Giant, Alestra, Deploys Bright Pattern Contact Center Software for CENACED’s Telehealth Services During COVID-19

Alestra, deploys Bright Pattern Contact Center for nonprofit, CENACED, to offer remote psychological teleassistance services during the pandemic

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — CENACED, a non-profit healthcare organization, has deployed Bright Pattern as their cloud-based contact center software provider amid the COVID-19 pandemic. CENACED uses Bright Pattern to offer free telehealth services to help citizens in Mexico dealing with stress during the quarantine. They have also moved agents and counselors to a remote model to protect the safety of their employees during the pandemic.



A recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that the pandemic has negatively affected the mental health of 56 percent of adults. In April, texts to a US federal emergency mental-health line were up 1,000 percent from the year before. The situation is particularly dire for certain vulnerable groups—health-care workers, COVID-19 patients with severe cases, and people who have lost loved ones. CENACED is working with Bright Pattern, Alestra, and Bright Pattern partner, Call It Once, to bring telehealth counseling services to impacted people in Mexico to help people deal with the current health crisis.

CENACED offers free psychological telecare to people who have symptoms of stress derived from quarantine and with Bright Pattern’s virtual call center technology are now handling 120 cases per hour and serving almost 50,000 people per month. Alestra, Bright Pattern, and Call It Once joined CENACED in this critical initiative, enabling a teleassistance contact center in the cloud as shown in this video showing the solution in action. Per CENACED this cloud contact center was deployed in “record time” and is “a technology initiative that changes lives”:

“Bright Pattern has helped global companies during the pandemic by providing a 100% virtual platform allowing customers to seamlessly transition to remote teams,” said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. “Countries in both Asia and Europe have also used Bright Pattern to help with COVID contact tracing but this is the first Bright Pattern powered contact center that is helping offer telehealth services during the pandemic as well.”

“Today, the world is facing challenging times. People and companies are taking the lead in collaborating in a more personalized way leveraging innovative technology,” said Ana Llano, Regional Manager, Latin America, Bright Pattern. “With our help, CENACED was able to deploy a hybrid contact center with onsite and remote agents quickly thanks to the ease-of-use of the Bright Pattern platform. Agents were ready to provide personalized virtual counseling services and psychological teleassistance to Mexican citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. At Bright Pattern, we are proud to collaborate with our partners and help CENACED with this innovative use of technology focused on helping people and keeping agents safe at home.”

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel via embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and today are delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern’s cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

About Alestra

Alestra is a Mexican IT Services company headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, in Greater Monterrey, Mexico.It is a subsidiary of the Mexican conglomerate Alfa and provides IT solutions for the corporate sector in Mexico. Alestra reported revenues of $415 million for 2014.

About CENACED

CENACED is a non-profit, plural, autonomous, and inclusive civil society organization, with no political or religious aims and always open to anyone who wants to join efforts to improve the living conditions of the population in vulnerable conditions. CENACED is dedicated to promoting and strengthening a greater culture of prevention, health self-care, and self-protection in cases of disasters and epidemiological contingencies.

About Call IT Once

Call IT Once is made up of highly experienced professionals for contact center management and the continuous improvement of contact center processes and strategies.

