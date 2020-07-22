Milen Mahadevan Named President of 84.51°

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / Cincinnati-based data powerhouse 84.51°, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., announced its current chief operating officer, Milen Mahadevan, has been named president. Mahadevan will be responsible for the day-to-day leadership, management and vision for 84.51° to deliver best-in-class results for The Kroger Co. and its consumer-packaged-goods partners. Mahadevan replaces former CEO Stuart Aiken, who was recently named chief merchant and marketing officer for Kroger.

Prior to being named president and COO, Mahadevan served as senior vice president, head of Client Solutions and Capabilities at 84.51°, where he lead the strategic direction and development of the company’s solutions and capabilities, as well as a key driver of the overarching strategy for the business.

Previously, Mahadevan served as the head of Client Solutions and the Service Line Organization for dunnhumbyUSA. In this role, he was responsible for best practices and innovation in data management, analytics, insights, communications and media. This focus allowed Mahadevan to deliver scalable solution strategies for dunnhumbyUSA’s client base. He played a critical role in expanding the company’s foundational capabilities across markets, channels, verticals and categories.

Mahadevan holds a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the Imperial College in London, England.

About 84.51°

84.51° brings together customer data, predictive analytics, and marketing strategy to drive sales growth and customer loyalty for Kroger and more than 1,250 consumer-packaged-goods companies in the U.S. Our programs achieve business objectives by driving awareness, trial, sales uplift, earned media impressions and, ultimately, customer loyalty. Using a sophisticated, proprietary suite of tools and technology, we turn customer data into knowledge, resulting in a more enlightened, more personal, dynamic approach to putting the customer at the center of every business decision.

