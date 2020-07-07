Molecular Partners Successfully Completes the Launch of a Private Placement of 5,528,089 Shares by way of an Accelerated Bookbuilding

Proceeds from the Offering will help accelerate development of the SARS-CoV-2 antiviral candidate, MP0420, as well as early stage clinical and preclinical pipeline assets

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Molecular Partners AG (SIX:MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company that is developing a new class of custom-built proteins known as DARPin® therapeutics, today announced that it has successfully placed 5,528,089 registered shares (the New Shares), corresponding to approximately 25% of the company’s currently registered share capital, by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process (the Offering), at an offering price of CHF 14.50 per share. The gross proceeds of the Offering, before deducting commissions and offering expenses, amount to approximately CHF 80.2 million (~USD 85.1 million). The offering included participation by new and existing institutional investors in Switzerland, the United States and the European Union, including Suvretta Capital Management, LLC, Camber Capital Management LP, BVF Partners L.P., Federated Hermes Kaufmann Funds and Monashee Investment Management LLC.

The New Shares will be issued from existing authorized share capital of the company under exclusion of the existing shareholders’ pre-emptive rights.

SVB Leerink LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC, Credit Suisse AG and Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V. acted as Joint Bookrunners. HC Wainwright & Co. and Octavian AG served as Financial Advisors.

The New Shares are expected to be listed and admitted to trading on SIX Swiss Exchange as of July 9, 2020. Payment and settlement is expected to take place on the same date. Molecular Partners AG intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund R&D activities, in particular to accelerate its early stage pipeline, as well as for general corporate purposes.

The company, members of the board of directors and members of the management board have agreed to a 90-day lock-up period after settlement of the New Shares, subject to certain customary exceptions.

The New Shares were offered exclusively to (a) professional investors in Switzerland on the basis of applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under the Swiss Financial Services Act and outside of the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the U.S. Securities Act), (b) certain qualifying investors outside of Switzerland and outside of the United States by way of private offerings in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act and exemptions from prospectus, registration and/or filing requirements available under local securities laws and (c) a limited number of persons within the United States who are reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in a private placement pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the U.S. Securities Act or pursuant to another exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built proteins known as DARPin® therapeutics, designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The company has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development with a focus on oncology. Molecular Partners has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin® therapeutics across multiple therapeutic areas.

For more information regarding Molecular Partners AG, go to: www.molecularpartners.com.

Forward-looking statements

