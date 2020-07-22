Mota Ventures Announces European Expansion Through Joint Venture Agreement with Franchise Cannabis

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / Mota Ventures Corp. (CSE:MOTA)(FSE:1WZ)(OTC PINK:PEMTF) (the “Company” or “Mota Ventures“) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding agreement (the “Transaction Agreement“) dated July 21, 2020, with Franchise Cannabis Corp. (“Franchise“) to form a joint venture in Europe (“European JV“) to sell and market Franchise-manufactured CBD, hemp and cosmetic products in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway and the United Kingdom (the “JV Territory“). Sales of the custom manufactured products will be sold online utilizing the Company’s eCommerce infrastructure.

Franchise is a leading European-focused cannabis and pharmaceutical distribution company based in Germany with two Good Distribution Practices (GDP) certified distribution facilities, exporting to over 18 countries and currently serving a network of over 1,500 pharmacies within Germany for medical cannabis sales.

“We are very excited to expand our eCommerce opportunities in Europe, as this has long been one of our strategic goals. Having a strong partner like Franchise to ensure consumers are provided with quality products is critical to success in the European market. Franchise is well positioned in Europe and has an established operating history in the cannabis industry. We believe this strategic joint venture will accelerate the expansion of our health and wellness platform in Europe.” stated Ryan Hoggan, CEO of Mota Ventures.

Pursuant to the Transaction Agreement, Franchise has agreed to make a $500,000 equity investment into the Company through a private placement subscription of $0.28 per unit (“Units“). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of Mota Ventures (each, a “Share“) and one (1) Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant“), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Share (each, a “Warrant Share“) at a price of $0.38 per Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from their date of issue. Mota Ventures will then make a $360,000 equity investment into the European JV, which will be used to develop the business operations of the European JV, including the initial funds to launch the Franchise products in Europe using the Company’s eCommerce expertise. The private placement Shares will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The parties’ respective ownership interests in the European JV will be 50/50. Franchise will manage procurement and fulfillment of customer orders from its European manufacturing facilities. Mota Ventures will provide marketing and eCommerce operations infrastructure in the JV Territory. The parties will determine the appropriate products to launch sales and marketing initiatives and will provide further details in the coming weeks. The establishment of the European JV is subject to Franchise making the $500,000 investment in Mota Ventures and Mota purchasing a 50% interest in the European JV for $360,000.

“Ryan and his team are extremely smart and hard-working. They are unbelievable at launching new product lines into the market, and given our European presence and market knowledge, the Franchise and Mota Venture teams complement one another well. I have been a director and strategic shareholder of another eCommerce focused cannabis business that reached a billion-dollar market capitalization and I can attest that the Mota team is at a whole different level. We’re very excited to launch into Europe and we expect the joint venture to be a great success.” stated Clifford Starke, CEO of Franchise.

As Clifford Starke is a director of the Company, he abstained from voting on the resolutions approving the Transaction Agreement and declared his interests in Franchise to the board.

About Mota Ventures Corp.

Mota Ventures is an established natural health products and eCommerce technology company focusing on the CBD and psychedelic medicine sectors. The Company has a strong presence in both North America and Europe. In the United States, Mota Ventures offers a CBD hemp-oil product line derived from hemp grown and formulated in the US through its Nature’s Exclusive brand. Within Europe, the Company’s Verrian operations are currently conducting clinical studies utilizing proprietary products for the treatment of opiate addiction. The highly skilled Verrian team also manages Mota Ventures’ 110,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Radebeul, Germany. In addition, Mota Ventures’ Sativida brand of award winning 100% organic CBD oils and cosmetics are sold throughout Spain, Portugal, Austria, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. The Company is also seeking to acquire additional revenue-producing natural health product brands and operations in both Europe and North America with the goal of establishing an international distribution network utilizing its eCommerce technology platform.

About Franchise Cannabis Corp.

Franchise is a leading cannabis company in Europe, holding the first import and distribution license in Germany, Europe’s largest market, and is one of the largest exporters of prescription pharmaceutical products in the European Union delivering to over 18 countries. Franchise has cultivation operations globally and the company’s genetics division has won 18 Cannabis Cups and is a pioneer in product development.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MOTA VENTURES CORP.

Ryan Hoggan

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, readers are encouraged to contact Joel Shacker, President at +604.423.4733 or by email at IR@motaventuresco.com or www.motaventuresco.com

For more information on Franchise, please visit the company website at: www.franchisecannabis.com or email the company at info@franchisecannabis.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking information” with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to successful establishment and operation of the European JV, the completion of the Franchise equity investment of $500,000 into Mota Ventures and the $360,000 equity investment by Mota Ventures into the European JV. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

SOURCE: Mota Ventures Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/598366/Mota-Ventures-Announces-European-Expansion-Through-Joint-Venture-Agreement-with-Franchise-Cannabis