MOXE Announces the Launch of a Newly Reformulated Line of MOXE Hand Sanitizers

The Newly Released Hand Sanitizers Have a Pleasant Aroma and Meet the Latest Regulations

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / The founders of MOXE, a company that offers a variety of products that contain natural and organic ingredients, are pleased to announce the launch of their newly reformulated MOXE hand sanitizers.

To check out MOXE’s selection of hand sanitizers, please visit https://bemoxe.com/collections/hand-sanitizer.

As a company spokesperson noted, because of the current situation with the COVID-19 global pandemic, MOXE has seen a significant uptick in its sales of hand sanitizer.

While many customers were highly satisfied with the MOXE hand sanitizer, the company did get feedback from some people that the sanitizer had a smell that was similar to tequila.

In order to fix this issue, and also bring their line of sanitizers up to the current regulations, the founders of MOXE have reformulated their popular hand sanitizer and have recently launched the new line.

“Our MOXE Premium Hand Sanitizer Gels are FDA-registered and comply with all federal regulations, boasting a high standard of quality and efficacy,” the spokesperson noted, adding that the sanitizers are also free of potentially toxic ingredients like methanol, which is also known as wood alcohol.

“At MOXE, our motto is ‘So Fresh. So Clean.’ This isn’t just another cliche company motto without merit. It is how hand sanitizers should be. Whether it’s the fragrant fresh citrus oil blend or high-quality, germ-killing clean alcohol, we promise to ethically source premium ingredients to ensure our products are the most potent and pure.”

Customers may choose from an 8-ounce bottle of Citrus Hand Sanitizer Gel, or an 8-ounce bottle of Unscented Hand Sanitizer Gel. The Citrus Hand Sanitizer Gel is fortified with citrus essential oils that leave hands smelling great, and the Unscented variety is ideal for people who prefer a sanitizer with no added aromas.

No matter which option customers choose, they can rest assured that they are buying a premium brand of hand sanitizer that contains 70 percent ethyl alcohol and that will help to keep hands clean even when soap and water are not immediately available.

The MOXE hand sanitizers can help to reduce bacteria that may potentially cause disease, and they are ideal for busy people on the go who want to clean their hands after pumping gas, going to the drive-up ATM machine or other errands. And unlike some other brands that are harsh and cause skin to feel dry, the MOXE hand sanitizers are gentler, and leaves hands feeling soft and refreshed.

“We source premium ingredients to ensure our products are the most potent and purest,” the spokesperson noted, adding that they are also never tested on animals, and are proudly made in the United States.

About MOXE:

From fitness fanatics, someone who can be found doing beach yoga every morning before sunrise, to busy bees who are always on the go, MOXE has something that complements what everybody is into, and more importantly, who they are. For more information, please visit https://bemoxe.com/

Contact:

Kirby Drake

info@bemoxe.com

1-800-296-3160

SOURCE: MOXE

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/597565/MOXE-Announces-the-Launch-of-a-Newly-Reformulated-Line-of-MOXE-Hand-Sanitizers