Nanoviricides Commences Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American:NNVC) (the “Company”) a leader in the development of highly effective antiviral therapies based on a novel nanomedicines platform (the “Company”), today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund general corporate purposes including its drug development programs for COVID-19 and for shingles.

The Company has also granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase 15% additional shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the public offering price.

Kingswood Capital Markets, a division of Benchmark Investments, Inc. is acting as sole bookrunner for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-237370) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on April 2nd, 2020. A final prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company believes this financing will provide valuable capital that will immediately help the Company advance its drug pipeline towards human clinical trials. The Company anticipates filing an IND with the US FDA to advance its shingles treatment drug, namely NV-HHV-101 for entering into human clinical trials for topical dermal treatment of the shingles rash as the initial indication. In addition, the Company has been working on developing a broad-spectrum treatment for coronaviruses including SARS-CoV-2, which has caused the current pandemic. The Company has reported in a press release earlier today that its drug candidates in development for the treatment of COVID-19 infected patients were shown to be safe and well tolerated in an animal study. Previously, the Company has reported that these drug candidates were found to be effective against infection by hCoV-NL63, a virus that uses the same ACE2 receptor as the SARS-CoV-2, and produces clinical pathology in animals similar to the SARS-CoV-2 clinical pathology in humans.

Importantly, nanoviricides are designed to act by a novel mechanism of action, trapping the virus particle like the “Venus-fly-trap” flower does for insects. Antibodies, in contrast, only label the virus for other components of the immune system to take care of. It is well known that the immune system is not functioning properly at least in severe COVID-19 patients.

Additionally, it is well known that viruses escape antibody-drugs via mutations. The Company’s “nanoviricide” drug candidates, in contrast, are designed to be broad-spectrum, and therefore virus escape by mutations is expected to be unlikely.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc. (www.nanoviricides.com) is a development stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. The Company’s novel nanoviricide® class of drug candidates are designed to specifically attack enveloped virus particles and to dismantle them. Our lead drug candidate is NV-HHV-101 with its first indication as dermal topical cream for the treatment of shingles rash. The Company is in the process of completing an IND application to the US FDA for this drug candidate. The Company cannot project an exact date for filing an IND because of its dependence on a number of external collaborators and consultants, and the effects of recent COVID-19 restrictions.

The Company is also developing drugs against a number of viral diseases including oral and genital Herpes, viral diseases of the eye including EKC and herpes keratitis, H1N1 swine flu, H5N1 bird flu, seasonal Influenza, HIV, Hepatitis C, Rabies, Dengue fever, and Ebola virus, among others. NanoViricides’ platform technology and programs are based on the TheraCour® nanomedicine technology of TheraCour, which TheraCour licenses from AllExcel. NanoViricides holds a worldwide exclusive perpetual license to this technology for several drugs with specific targeting mechanisms in perpetuity for the treatment of the following human viral diseases: Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV/AIDS), Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), Rabies, Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2), Varicella-Zoster Virus (VZV), Influenza and Asian Bird Flu Virus, Dengue viruses, Japanese Encephalitis virus, West Nile Virus and Ebola/Marburg viruses. The Company has executed a Memorandum of Understanding with TheraCour that provides a limited license for research and development for drugs against human coronaviruses. The Company intends to obtain a full license and has begun the process for the same. The Company’s technology is based on broad, exclusive, sub-licensable, field licenses to drugs developed in these areas from TheraCour Pharma, Inc. The Company’s business model is based on licensing technology from TheraCour Pharma Inc. for specific application verticals of specific viruses, as established at its foundation in 2005.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s current expectation regarding future events. Actual events could differ materially and substantially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors. Certain statements in this release, and other written or oral statements made by NanoViricides, Inc. are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities. Although it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, they may include the following: demonstration and proof of principle in preclinical trials that a nanoviricide is safe and effective; successful development of our product candidates; our ability to seek and obtain regulatory approvals, including with respect to the indications we are seeking; the successful commercialization of our product candidates; and market acceptance of our products. FDA refers to US Food and Drug Administration. IND application refers to “Investigational New Drug” application. CMC refers to “Chemistry, Manufacture, and Controls”.

