National Commercial Sign Company Kieffer|Starlite Celebrates Their 64th Anniversary

DENTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2020 / Kieffer | Starlite, an industry leader in company sign services, has just recently celebrated their 64th anniversary. Over that time, they have established a reputation as a company that offers innovative sign products, superior customer service, and competitive pricing. The anniversary comes as the company continues to show their versatility by helping their business clients meet their signage and safety needs during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. They have even partnered with other entities, at this critical time in the country, to help address the ongoing challenges faced due to the spread of the virus.

Company President Kevin Hofert says, “We have some extraordinary members of our team with tenures at Kieffer | Starlite over 25 years. They not only advocate for our industry, but they also create a high standard for production methods and product quality for our company. We have strived as a company to create the best in quality products to meet the design look and performance to meet the market demands and help brands stand out. One of our fundamental abilities to have the staying power in a crowded industry is our dedicated team-their knowledge and passion for supporting our customers set us apart.”

Hofert would go on to recall a time when a customer needed a specialized order. “A client from a large hotel brand had approved a design, and we were in the production process. A last-minute brand update was announced, and they called immediately to see if they could implement the latest standard. Our team communicated quickly, went out to the production floor, and was able to stop the project before production had gone too far. It is that service and desire to help our customers that have allowed us to be in business for 64 years. We also forecast new methods, technology, and adapt as needed with the market.”

It is clear that Kieffer| Starlite has shown the ability to adapt during the current Coronavirus crisis. In response to COVID-19, they expanded their focus to meet their customers’ unexpected new needs, and they also used the company’s design and fabrication skills to help support medical professionals and others to support safety efforts as a result of the virus. The recent virus outbreak has created a very unexpected need for unique sign and safety products for many companies. They now had to design prototypes, and then engineer sign products that were geared toward keeping company employees and customers safe from COVID-19. Those at Kieffer | Starlite met that challenge head-on by creating a variety of different temporary signage products that made use of the company’s product materials and manufacturing equipment.

It is this kind of adaptability that has allowed them to support their customers during the COVID-19 crisis, including some innovative new products.

Some of the important products that came out of this effort included mask clips that took the stress off frontline worker’s ears and protective portable screens that helped create a safety measure to help mitigate the spread of the virus. Hofert went on to say that their most important project was building what they named a “protective intubation shield.” This is a thick translucent, polycarbonate structure that was placed over a patient’s facial area during the intubation process to help minimize the spread of aerosolized virus droplets. Hofert continued to say that they even started manufacturing sneeze guards and other types of partitions to help keep company employees and those that visit a business establishment safe. He said the company will remain committed to doing whatever they can to help in the fight against the virus.

Though they are continuing to manufacture products aimed at keeping their customers safe from COVID-19 they are still doing their regular sign making duties. That includes having existing and potential customers communicate with their experienced sign consultants so they can provide them with the best long-term signage solutions. Over the years, Kieffer | Starlite has established a reputation for helping their clients through every stage of the sign creation process. This includes steps like code research, permitting, design, fabrication, and installation. For those that would like more information on this popular national sign company, you can refer to the Kieffer |Starlite website or view the company Facebook page.

For more information about Kieffer | Starlite, contact the company here:

Kieffer | Starlite

Kelly David

214-418-6565

kdavid@kiefferstarlite.com

Kieffer | Starlite

7923 E McKinney St.

Denton, TX 76208

Email: Marketing@kiefferstarlite.com

SOURCE: Kieffer | Starlite

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/597046/National-Commercial-Sign-Company-KiefferStarlite-Celebrates-Their-64th-Anniversary