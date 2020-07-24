NetCents Technology Continues to Expand Merchant Base

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 24, 2020) – NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) (“NetCents” or the “Company“), a cryptocurrency payments technologies company, is pleased to announce that it continues to grow its international merchant base and has begun inroads to new merchant industries, notably Business to Business (B2B).

The Company has experienced a rapid geographic diversification of its merchant base in 2020 when compared to 2019. In 2019, 27% of the Company’s merchants were located outside of the United States compared to 67% in 2020 with 81% of new merchants using the merchant gateway located internationally.

Along with the international expansion, as a result of COVID-19 and shifting merchant and consumer demand, the Company has greatly diversified its target merchant industries. Before March, the Company’s merchant base was heavily concentrated in Luxury, Travel, Tourism, and Retail. Over the past five months, the Company has successfully focused its business development efforts on growing its market share in the B2B, Services, and Gaming industries.

As a benefit of these dynamics NetCents has enjoyed a jump in the overall transaction value as the average value of a transaction for these B2B merchants is $25,000 vs. $111. The Company’s average transaction size is now $300, a nearly 300% increase over the same period in 2019. 4.4% of the Company’s transactions exceed $500 and nearly 1% exceed $5,000. The Company expects these numbers to continue to increase as, on average, there is a new B2B merchant added to the platform every other day.

To continue this growth and service these new merchants, the Company has made the following enhancements to its platform in 2020:

Daily settlements for Enterprise and US-based merchants

Integration into the ACH network to eliminate the cost associated with merchant settlements for both the Company and merchant

1.4 Billion USD credit facility to frontload merchant settlements while allowing the Company to use the merchant order flow as a supply for a short-term crypto portfolio to profit from arbitrage opportunities

Enterprise Invoicing Suite to equip merchants such as monthly subscription services, agencies, accounting and law firms, telephone bookings and the like with tools that enable them to track their payment cycle when invoicing clientele

Expanding European operations with the upcoming formation of a wholly owned German subsidiary and banking relationships to support the Company’s growing European merchant base

“There are some long-term trends that were barely visible before the pandemic that have now accelerated because of this new way of doing business,” stated Clayton Moore Founder and CEO of NetCents Technology.

Alternative Stores of Wealth – “Investors that are worried inflationary stimulus packages on government run currencies are buying assets that aren’t controlled by the government, and have a limited supply.”

Cashless / Touchless Transactions – “Stores refusing to handle cash is forcing consumers to adopt technologies that we provide.”

Digital Reserve Currency – “United States opening the discussion about a digital reserve currency supported by the treasury – has amplified a global discussion about digital reserve currencies.”

“The NetCents technology stack has been developed to benefit from all of these trends, and we look forward to solving problems for the hundreds of new clients we are onboarding,” concluded Mr. Moore.

Welcome to the future!

