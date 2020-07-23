Newswire’s Guided Tour Helps Financial Services Firms Secure Media Coverage During COVID-19

Newswire’s team of experts is committed to helping customers find ways to stay in front of industry media during the new reality brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / With the financial world rocked by the negative impact of the COVID-19 crisis, financial outlets and media organizations have been quick to cover companies that are finding unique ways to push through and offer valuable services to their customers. As a part of the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour (EMA GT), Newswire’s team of Earned Media Advantage Strategists work hand-in-hand with in-house marketing and communications teams to help brands align themselves with trending industry stories in order to maximize their potential for earned media mentions.

Trending stories in the financial world present key opportunities to brands looking for coverage during the pandemic. A Newswire strategist acts as extensions of in-house teams to help brands align their messaging to industry trends; this has proven to be effective during the crisis, as many major media outlets have provided coverage to brands that have been able to address issues in the industry that impacted customers over the past few months. As a result, Newswire EMA GT customers have been mentioned on CNBC, Business Insider, Forbes, CheddarTV and NBC affiliates in markets throughout the country.

“Consumers turn to financial media to find out what to expect and who to trust,” said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire’s VP of Earned Media Advantage Business. “If a brand can help consumers in a unique way, whether that be through a free consultation, a discounted service, or a special program that offers interesting benefits, it can really boost the company’s perception in the eyes of the media.”

The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour is designed to help businesses educate and influence media simultaneously. With content that is both well-presented and informative, financial brands can establish themselves as authorities in their respective sub-industries. In the financial services space, this can range from accounting, to banking, to insurance, and beyond. Regardless of industry, the Guided Tour offers a tailored approach to media and marketing communications as EMAS team members work to expand publicity through targeted distribution channels and strategic outreach campaigns.

“Staying relevant and up-to-date is important for any campaign, and that reality has only been emphasized during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Anthony Santiago, Newswire’s VP of Marketing. “Customers are reading and hearing about the recession and financial setbacks that the U.S. economy is experiencing on a daily basis. When it comes to working with financial firms, they want to be certain in the brand’s ability to deliver, and they will evaluate its messaging when making that assessment.”

“That’s why the Earned Media Advantage Strategists dedicate so much effort into the concept development process. If the content is relevant and persuasive, it provides the brand with an excellent opportunity to stand out within their respective industries.”

Newswire’s Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour empowers financial companies with its best-in-class science, processes and technology as they look to increase their earned media potential. Through the implementation of consistent comprehensive campaigns, brands can elevate their presence in their respective industries and excel in their market expansion efforts.

To find out how Newswire’s Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour can help communication efforts during the COVID-19 crisis, navigate to the official program page for more information.

