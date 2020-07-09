Niko Lemke – Athlete, Online Entrepreneur Prodigy, and Much More

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / At present, an internet connection is one of the main tools needed to start a business. There are so many different online business startup opportunities out there. In some cases, to get a business running, one doesn’t even need much more than that connection.

The online business industry keeps growing at double-digit rates. According to a report by eMarketer, global retail eCommerce revenues hit $2.304 trillion in 2017, an increase of 24.8 percent over the previous year. eCommerce accounted for 58.9 percent of digital transactions, making mobile undoubtedly a key factor.

As online businesses carry on with taking up a more substantial chunk of the world’s traditional retail markets, it’s the best time to get online business ideas in action. And, as more individuals take advantage of the benefits of eCommerce, clients will be taking into consideration fresh business ideas to bring about much improvement in their experience. That additionally fuels today’s explosive growth in the online industry. Taking into consideration that the internet is still in its toddler stage, almost all of our trade will eventually be carried out through online channels more willingly than offline means – be it via 3D printing, drone instant delivery, or virtual and augmented reality.

A prodigy at the young age of 13, Niko Lemke began brilliantly mapping a perfect game plan for his eCommerce business by working long and hard. Starting with only the ever-reliable home computer of his parents, his dad came up with an amusing challenge: he can purchase his first, very own Mac if he makes $10,000 on his online business. Promptly, he made just that the following month, thus making him a fully-fledged Mac owner in his first year as a teen.

At 20-years-old this 2020, Niko has ingeniously mastered the ins and outs of the online business industry. With his supportive brothers, Andrew and Luke, and his likewise excellent partner, Jens Peterson, he owns and runs many other multi-million dollar businesses. His daily grind is made easier, lighter, and sweeter by working hand-in-hand with those closest to his heart.

Working hard means playing hard, too (if not harder). For Niko’s recreational activities, he excels in football and loves going on fishing trips during his spare time. He quenches his wanderlust by touring around the world, meeting people from various walks of life – not to mention his Gen Z and millennial clientele. They are most proficient at all things on the interwebs.

In this world and this lifetime, you will need either a lot of time or a lot of money. If you’ve got both, then kudos, you’re obviously ahead of the game in the playing field. Most people actually have more of the former than the latter. But given that time is limited, and we only have a certain amount of it, it is essential to use your time wisely to ensure your success in the eCommerce industry. As journaled on his Instagram, Niko has both. He clearly has what it takes to balance the scales and his time in your favor.

