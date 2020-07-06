Noble Capital Markets Updates Equity Research Coverage on Indonesia Energy Corporation (NYSE American:INDO) with a Price Target of $8.00 and a Rating of “Outperform”

JAKARTA, INDONESIA and DANVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE American:INDO) (IEC), an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Indonesia, today announced that Noble Capital Markets (Noble) has updated its equity research coverage on IEC with a price target of $8.00 and a market rating of “Outperform.”

The Noble publishing Senior Research Analyst is Michael Heim. The full report is at www.channelchek.com or go to the direct link at: https://www.channelchek.com/news-channel/Research___Indonesia_Energy_Corp__INDO____Estimates_and_PO_raised_on_sharper_than_expected_oil_price_rebound.

Readers are cautioned that all reports on IEC prepared by analysts represent the views of such analysts only and are not necessarily those of IEC. IEC is not responsible for the content or accuracy of any information provided by analysts.

About Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE American:INDO) is a publicly-traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic energy projects in Indonesia. IEC’s principal assets are its Kruh Block (63,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Sumatra in Indonesia and its Citarum Block (1,000,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Java in Indonesia. IEC is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia and has a representative office in Danville, California. For more information on IEC, please visit www.indo-energy.com.

About Channelchek.com

In 2018, Noble Financial Group, Inc. launched Channelchek – a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals. As the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription, Channelchek lists more than 6,000 emerging growth companies alongside growing content, including webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release and in the material referred and linked to herein of or relating to Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (“IEC”) and its representatives and partners that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Acts”). In particular, when used in this press release and such presentation, the words “estimates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” or “may,” and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Acts, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Acts. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. While management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the IEC’s control, that could cause actual results (including, without limitation, the anticipated results of IEC’s 2020 exploration and production activities and the impact of global oil prices and the novel coronavirus outbreak) to materially and adversely differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and related prospectus for the IEC’s initial public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies are of such documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. IEC undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Frank C. Ingriselli

President, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited

Frank.Ingriselli@Indo-Energy.com

