Now Receiving Applications-Canada Homes Scholarship Open for Canadian Students

Canada Homes, the leading name in affordability, announces the opening of an application portal for a $7,000 scholarship to mitigate high post-secondary education costs.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / Established in 1975, Canada Homes has built a reputation over the past 45 years as a community-focused company with the customer at the heart of their operations. Working on razor-thin profit margins, Canada Homes boasts paramount affordability in the industry, offering home buyers the opportunity for exceptional investment in their homes and their future. Canada Homes believes in their people and invests in the success of both their staff and their clients.

In the same spirit, Canada Homes is now receiving applications for their new student scholarship. Offering $7,000 to one deserving Canadian, Canada Homes hopes to make an impact on the lives of those pursuing education in an increasingly expensive economic environment. According to Statistics Canada, 45% of those graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Canada are also graduating with over $26,000 of debt to both the government and other sources. As a champion of affordability, Canada Homes intends to change that future for one deserving applicant.

The application process is simple. Students are asked to write a 750-word essay describing their passion for their field of study as well as their ambitions for their professional future. The essay should touch on how the student intends to utilize the funding and the impact it will make on their success. Proof of enrollment is also required. Applications are open until November 15th, 2020. The recipient will be announced on December 15th, 2020.

By providing the equivalent of one year of domestic tuition to one lucky winner, Canada Homes hopes to demonstrate their commitment to value, affordability, and community while supporting the future of Canadians.

To apply to the scholarship, please visit: https://canadahomesscholarships.com/apply/

About Canada Homes

Canada Homes is a leading new home builder in Canada and parts of the United States. Focused on creating value and affordability, Canada Homes builds communities in desirable neighborhoods throughout the Greater Toronto Area and beyond. With over 30,000 new homes built, Canada Homes strives to provide the best prices with the best value to the new-home-buying public.

For more information about the Canada Homes Scholarship, please visit: https://canadahomesscholarships.com/

Contact Information:

The President of Canada Homes – Lorne Leibel

Email: apply@canadahomesscholarships.com

Phone: (416) 798-7220 ext. 107

SOURCE: Lorne Leibel

