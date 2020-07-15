Online Suboxone Doctors Make It Possible For Delivery To Home-Recovery Patients

Online Suboxone doctors are now prescribing Suboxone to recovering addicts without the need to visit a clinic. The drug is delivered directly via the mailing system to a patient’s home.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / Online Suboxone doctors are now making it possible for their patients to receive the drug they need via the public ‘snail mail’ system. Unlike in the past, recovering addicts in need of the drug no longer have to visit a doctor in person to get a prescription. Doctors will speak to and examine a patient online, after which the medication is prescribed and can be delivered to their (recovering addicts’) doorsteps. It eliminates the need for a patient to visit the clinic in person, which is particularly problematic in times of the current pandemic lockdown instituted in many cities.

Suboxone is a combination of naloxone and buprenorphine. It is considered one of the most effective medication types for people suffering from opioid addiction. In addition to making it easier for patients to get their doses of Suboxone, online suboxone doctors can help people save money.

Consider the fact that patients will spend an average of $5,980 each year on two weekly visits and buprenorphine treatments. Add another $14,112 annually for Naltrexone, other types of drug counseling, and the costs can quickly spiral out of control. All of this has led to what is called Medication-Assisted Treatment, which is more affordable and easier to access compared to the traditional clinical model. Plus, it can serve a much longer list of patients.

Readers can find out more about Online Suboxone Doctors and MAT treatments at https://www.recoverydelivered.com/2019/10/04/5-reasons-to-switch-from-clinics-to-an-online-suboxone-provider/

“At Recovery Delivered, we provide a myriad of highly effective alcohol and drug addiction treatment medications. We strongly emphasize the use of Suboxone because it combines both naloxone and buprenorphine, making it a highly effective medication for people treated for opioid addiction. We want to make it easy for people to receive the treatment they need without physically visiting a clinic. Our doctors make sure that patients are properly monitored, and a prescription is based on their need for the drug.” Said a spokesperson for Recovery Delivered.”

She added, “Opioid addiction is difficult and takes time. However, using the right medication and a seasoned team of doctors improves the chances of a person recovering.”

Recovery Delivered offers medically assisted treatments for opioid addiction online to patients across the country. The company was also recently featured on CBS News and touted for their excellent success rates.

