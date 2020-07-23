Ovation Science’s DermSafe Hand Sanitizer Recommended by the Dermatology Review Panel

Pharmaceutical- Grade Hand Sanitizer Receives Dermatologists’ Seal of Approval

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / (CSE:OVAT) – Ovation Science Inc. (“Ovation” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its DermSafe® Hand Sanitizing Lotion has received the “Seal of Approval” from the Dermatology Review Panel™ (“DRP”). DRP is a panel of Canadian dermatologists that provide an independent review of scientific data for non-prescription products in order to authenticate a product’s claims. Notable national brands including shampoo, laundry soap, diapers, skin care and other products have received this distinction.

Consumers can be confused by the difference in hand sanitizers; especially one like DermSafe that is made without alcohol. The DRP program was formed to provide an arms-length review of a product’s scientific data in support of its claims. The DRP Seal of Approval helps consumers and medical professionals easily identify products that meet the panel’s approval standards. The Dermatology Review Panel is comprised of key dermatologists from across Canada. These physicians were selected based on their expertise in skin care, geographical diversity and dedication to the mission of this program. See https://dermatologyreviewpanel.ca/product/dermsafe-hand-sanitizer/

DermSafe is made without alcohol. The main benefit of a hand sanitizer without alcohol includes1:

Alcohol hand sanitizers offer no long term protection – once the scent dissipates so does alcohol’s effectiveness;

Continual use of alcohol will dry-out skin and can cause skin dermatitis;

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers cannot be used in some environments (i.e. schools, prisons, where flammable products are not allowed). There are also religious reasons not to use alcohol;

Ideally, a hand sanitizer should kill germs instantly, have a persistent kill over time and be alcohol free; like DermSafe hand sanitizer lotion.

“Having DermSafe Hand Sanitizer recommended by the Dermatology Review Panel not only increases consumers’ confidence in our product, it provides a third-party review of our data and a recommendation,” said Mr. Terry Howlett, President of Ovation. “There has been substantial research and studies undertaken on DermSafe to ensure that we have compelling scientific data to support DermSafe’s claims, including our recently announced study that proves DermSafe kills a human coronavirus (Beta Coronavirus strain OC43), a surrogate for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). The results of the controlled laboratory testing showed that DermSafe demonstrated a 99.97% reduction in active viral loads at two time points.”

DermSafe is a pharmaceutical-grade hand sanitizer lotion made without alcohol. It is non-drying and offers the persistent protection of chlorhexidine gluconate; an ingredient used worldwide as a pre-surgical soap due to its proven abilities to kill germs. DermSafe is powered by Invisicare®, a proprietary polymer delivery system that enhances how products stay on the skin and how it delivers drugs to the skin. DermSafe has been approved to be listed by Health Canada under “Disinfectants and hand sanitizers accepted under COVID-19 interim measure” and has two Drug Identification Numbers (DIN) for personal use and personal commercial use.

DRP’s customary review fee was paid for by the licensor that Ovation acquired the exclusive rights to DermSafe from. In addition, Ovation wishes to disclose that a principal of DRP is also a Director of Ovation.

Statements have not been evaluated by Health Canada. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

For information about DermSafe and to order visit: https://dermsafe.com

For information about Ovation Science products visit: https://ovationscience.com/products/.

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal consumer products including DermSafe, all made with patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. The technology enhances the delivery of ingredients to and through the skin and is protected by patents in eleven countries. With over twenty years of topical and transdermal drug delivery experience in the pharmaceutical market, Ovation’s management and science team have created a unique pipeline of over twenty-five patent-protected medical / wellness topical and transdermal products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty formulas. Ovation earns revenues from licensing and development fees, royalties, the sale of Invisicare to its licensees and now revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, BC Canada and Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Ovation trades on the CSE under the symbol OVAT. Visit our website www.ovationscience.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In particular there is no assurance the DRP seal will increase consumer confidence or sales. Additionally, the study conducted was a limited study that tested only the ability to kill the surrogate virus and not at the interval of time at which our product will actually continue to kill the virus, furthermore, there is no assurance of the product’s effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2. There are no guarantees of future performance. Ovation Science Inc. cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual results may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Ovation Science Inc.’s control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Ovation disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information to reflect future results, events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

